Cardi B has prompted fresh fan calls for a KATSEYE collaboration after attending the girl group's concert at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Saturday, 24 October with daughters Kulture and Blossom. Footage circulating online captures the rapper joining in with the dance to the group's hit 'Gameboy', drawing reactions from followers.

Praise for KATSEYE is not new from the Grammy-winning artist. During the summer, she was seen singing along to 'Gabriela' at Governors Ball in New York, and in August she publicly defended another of the group's releases against criticism.

Those appearances have given fans more to discuss than a single night out. Attention now centres on whether Cardi's open enthusiasm might one day extend to a recording with the group, although no collaboration has been confirmed.

Cardi B Joins KATSEYE's 'Gameboy' Dance

Cardi attended Saturday's show with eight-year-old Kulture and two-year-old Blossom, turning the concert into a family outing. She has since posted pictures from the evening on her Instagram Story, giving followers further glimpses of their visit to the arena.

A clip reposted by the fan account @BardiUpdatess shows her following the choreography associated with KATSEYE's viral 'Gameboy' dance. Rather than simply watching from the audience, she appears to participate in the moves that have circulated alongside the track.

One viewer reacted to that footage with a comment capturing the light-hearted tone of the online response. 'Cardi is a stan. She's doing the Gameboy dance too,' the fan wrote on X.

Some viewers went further, joking that Cardi seemed to be enjoying the concert more than her daughters, who were described as the group's fans. The remarks reflect impressions of the outing rather than any announcement about a possible project.

Cardi B's Support for KATSEYE Began Before the Concert

Her interest has been visible over several months. At Governors Ball in New York earlier in the summer, Cardi was seen singing along to KATSEYE's 'Gabriela', a different track from the one featured in the latest concert clip.

In August, she defended the group's newly released 'Hootie Frutti' after the song attracted criticism. Responding on Instagram, she pointed to the enthusiasm for the track within her household.

'Y'all hating on the song, but me, Kulture, and Amor, we love this song. And Blossom love it,' she stated at the time.

That defence went beyond simply attending a performance. Cardi publicly expressed support for a specific KATSEYE release, identifying the children in her family who enjoyed it. The new footage places that earlier endorsement alongside her participation in one of the group's popular dances.

Cardi B and Blossom dancing to “Gameboy” at the KATSEYE concert tonight. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/svZunYAAwD — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) October 25, 2026

KATSEYE Collaboration Requests Grow Among Cardi B Fans

The concert clips have prompted a new suggestion among members of Cardi's fan community, known as the Bardigang. Rather than treating the outing as an isolated celebrity appearance, some commenters want the two acts to record music together.

'Cardi B needs to do a song with them at this point! She's a fan! lol,' one X user wrote.

The requests follow a series of public moments, from the festival singalong and August defence of 'Hootie Frutti' to Cardi dancing during the New York show. They establish a pattern of support, but not that the performers have discussed working together.

For the moment, the online conversation concerns what fans hope could happen next. The available concert footage and comments provide no evidence of a recording session, a joint song or any announcement from Cardi B and KATSEYE about a collaboration.