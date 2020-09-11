No maternity leave for Katy Perry. The "Smile" hitmaker is already discussing her upcoming projects just days after the arrival of her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's first baby, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were blessed with a baby on Aug. 26, just days before the release of the songstress' highly anticipated album on Aug. 28. And now, the 35-year-old artist is looking forward to getting back to work. The first-time mommy is certain that she will not let this new phase of life slow down her career as a musician.

"She wants to submerge herself into motherhood as much as she can, but she is also not putting her career on the back burner," a source told Us Weekly. "There are already discussions about upcoming projects and work."

Meanwhile, Perry has enough support with her baby and wants to be a hands-on mother. "... Katy and Orlando do have help with the baby, but Katy insists on handling almost all of the baby needs," the source added.

Previously, in an interview with SiriusXM's Celebrity Session, she talked about her new song "What Makes a Woman" and how it resonates with her journey. She said "women are so many things" and she "feels very powered creating a life and being a working woman."

As for the 43-year-old "Lord of the Rings" actor, he is also looking forward to getting back to work. Bloom "does have plans to start traveling and working soon." Nevertheless, he "wants to enjoy this process. " He is "very happy about fatherhood and being a new dad again."

The couple announced their baby's birth through UNICEF in the capacity of the origanisation's Goodwill Ambassadors. They also announced a charity page to support expecting mothers around the world to have access to trained health professionals for a safe birthing experience.

"As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival," the couple said in a statement as posted on UNICEF's page.