No maternity leave for Katy Perry. The "Smile" hitmaker is already discussing her upcoming projects just days after the arrival of her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's first baby, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were blessed with a baby on Aug. 26, just days before the release of the songstress' highly anticipated album on Aug. 28. And now, the 35-year-old artist is looking forward to getting back to work. The first-time mommy is certain that she will not let this new phase of life slow down her career as a musician.

"She wants to submerge herself into motherhood as much as she can, but she is also not putting her career on the back burner," a source told Us Weekly. "There are already discussions about upcoming projects and work."

Meanwhile, Perry has enough support with her baby and wants to be a hands-on mother. "... Katy and Orlando do have help with the baby, but Katy insists on handling almost all of the baby needs," the source added.

Previously, in an interview with SiriusXM's Celebrity Session, she talked about her new song "What Makes a Woman" and how it resonates with her journey. She said "women are so many things" and she "feels very powered creating a life and being a working woman."

As for the 43-year-old "Lord of the Rings" actor, he is also looking forward to getting back to work. Bloom "does have plans to start traveling and working soon." Nevertheless, he "wants to enjoy this process. " He is "very happy about fatherhood and being a new dad again."

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloomâ€™s new bundle of joy.â € â € â€œWe are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,â€ Katy and Orlando told us.â € â € â€œBut we know weâ€™re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.â € â € â€œAs UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDBâ€™s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your â™¥ï¸ can bloom with generosity.â € â € Gratefully-â € â € Katy & Orlando.â€â € â € Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by UNICEF (@unicef) on

The couple announced their baby's birth through UNICEF in the capacity of the origanisation's Goodwill Ambassadors. They also announced a charity page to support expecting mothers around the world to have access to trained health professionals for a safe birthing experience.

Katy Perry
Katy Perry smiling for the shutterbugs (File photo) Getty Images

"As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival," the couple said in a statement as posted on UNICEF's page.