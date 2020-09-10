New mommy Katy Perry has apparently undergone a makeover after the birth of her first baby Daisy Dove Bloom. Apart from sharing updates about her newborn and newly released album "Smile," she recently shared pictures of herself showing off her new look.

Hello magazine notes that the "Roar" hitmaker has replaced her blonde hair with long red hair. It seems to be a promotional post for her song "Champagne Problems" from her latest album. "Heat wave got me like...ICYMI #ChampagneProblems is here to bless ur timelines. link in bio," reads the caption on the post.

The 35-year-old songstress looks in a good shape in the stunning pictures of herself as she is dressed in heavily sequined attire. She accentuated her long red hair look with gorgeous head accessory. Responding to her new look, fans made comments like "gorgeous," "ultimate hot mama," and "flawless."

Meanwhile, the new parents, Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom "can't get enough" of their daughter. A source told ET, how they are feeling and doing as the parents of a few days old baby. Nevertheless, they continue to be in touch with their family and friends who have sent some generous gifts to the newborn as flaunted by Perry on her Instagram.

"Since giving birth, the couple has been flooded with love and kindness. Their friends have been sending them gifts and words of encouragement non-stop," the source revealed. "And due to COVID-19, the couple has FaceTimed with people and showed them Daisy."

The source goes on to say that the singer star is "obsessed with her daughter." The newborn has only strengthened the bond between the couple. Perry "has been incredible with her daughter and is obsessed with her. The couple and their love for one another had grown to a level they didn't even expect since the arrival of their daughter," the source adds.

Daisy is Perry and Bloom's, first baby. The couple has been dating each other since February 2019 and was reportedly due to get married in Japan this year. However, they had to postpone their marriage due to the coronavirus outbreak.