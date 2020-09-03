Apart from her precious daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, Katy Perry has received some beautiful gifts recently as she enters the world of motherhood. Songstress Beyonce sent the new mommy a present that Perry couldn't resist sharing on her Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the "Smile" hitmaker shared the photo of the gift by the "Lemonade" singer, according to PEOPLE. Sharing the story, which is not available to view anymore, the 35-year-old mother uploaded the picture of a gorgeous white flower arrangement with a card that reads: "Congratulations on the new addition to your family -- Beyoncé."

To this Katy Perry responded lovingly and wrote on her story "ily beyonce."

That's not the only gift Perry has flaunted. She also shared what Daisy's uncle Lionel Richie gifted her. As per the report, the former "American Idol" judge and his girlfriend Lisa Perigi sent the new parents a unicorn bathrobe with a golden horn. Wrapped in it is a bottle of champagne for Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom.

"Thank you uncle Lionel and aunty Lisa," Perry wrote on the picture of the gift accompanying it with some fun emojis.

In her most recent story, she shared a gift from fashion designer Jeremy Scott, who sent the little baby a goodie bag from Moschino.

Perry and Bloom were blessed with a baby girl earlier in August. Bloom shared the big news through UNICEF, for which they are Goodwill Ambassadors. The charity page shared a black-and-white shot of the new born holding her father's finger along with their statement and announcement of their charity endeavour to mark the birth of their daughter.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Perry and Bloom told UNICEF.

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloomâ€™s new bundle of joy.â € â € â€œWe are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,â€ Katy and Orlando told us.â € â € â€œBut we know weâ€™re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.â € â € â€œAs UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDBâ€™s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your â™¥ï¸ can bloom with generosity.â € â € Gratefully-â € â € Katy & Orlando.â€â € â € Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

"As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival," they added.

The new addition to the family is Perry's first child and Bloom's second. Bloom shares a son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The couple has been dating for four years and got engaged in February 2019.