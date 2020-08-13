Katy Perry continues to stand by Ellen DeGeneres amid an ongoing investigation into claims of a toxic work environment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and says her support comes from personal experience.

The "Smile" hitmaker was among the A-list celebrities who expressed their support for the talk show host on social media. In a tweet shared on Aug. 4, the "Never Worn White" singer said that she only had positive experiences on the show and with DeGeneres.

"I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow," Perry wrote adding, "I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow."

Naturally, the singer's message of support raised eyebrows for some and Perry admitted that she is okay with it. It does not bother her that not everyone agrees with her opinions about the 62-year-old actress. She said everyone is entitled to their own opinions.

"I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else's experience," Perry said a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The 35-year-old artist, who is to give birth to her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom this month, clarified that she only wanted to speak from her own experience when she shared her message of support for DeGeneres. She acknowledged that she cannot make everyone side with her, even her followers.

"I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I'm not here to make everyone agree with me," she said.

Perry joined other celebrities who stood by DeGeneres amid allegations that she knew about the toxicity in the environment behind the scenes of her show but did not do anything about it. Ashton Kutcher also spoke about the good experience he had on the show and with the host. He said DeGeneres showed kindness and humility towards him and to people she did not know. Likewise, Kevin Hart, Dianne Keaton, Jerry O'Connell, and of course, Portia de Rossi, also support DeGeneres.