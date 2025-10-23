A routine night on Broadway turned chaotic and violent for Keanu Reeves after a fan claiming to be his 'divine wife' attempted to break into the actor's car, resulting in a dramatic takedown by his security team.

The shocking incident, which saw the woman thrown to the ground, is another disturbing reminder of the intense and often dangerous side of fame for the famously private Hollywood star.

The 61-year-old actor, known for his kindness to fans, was leaving a performance of his new Broadway show, Waiting For Godot, directed by Jamie Lloyd, when the alarming encounter unfolded. While he was quickly ushered to safety, the incident highlights a frightening and recurring pattern of harassment that has plagued the John Wick star in recent years.

The Chaotic Encounter Outside Broadway With Keanu Reeves

After the show, the beloved actor was spotted leaving the venue, where he politely waved to a crowd of fans gathered at the stage door. As he was ushered by security into the back of a black SUV, a woman suddenly emerged from the crowd and lunged for the vehicle. 'Keanu, it's your divine wife! Keanu!', she was heard shouting.

Security immediately pushed her away, but as the car began to drive off, she lunged again, attempting to open the moving vehicle's door. This prompted the security team to take more forceful action, grabbing the woman and throwing her to the ground to prevent her from pursuing the car.

As Reeves' vehicle sped away, the woman got up, turned back to give the security team the middle finger, and then continued walking down the centre of the road, shouting after the star, 'Don't let them hurt me!'

The Reality of Keanu Reeves' Private Life

The fan's delusional claims stand in stark contrast to the actor's real private life. Keanu Reeves is not married but has been in a committed, long-term relationship with artist Alexandra Grant since 2019. The pair had been friends since at least 2011 before their relationship turned romantic.

While he has been a global superstar for decades, Reeves has always fiercely guarded his privacy. Just last week, at the New York City premiere of his new film Good Fortune, he lovingly shut down persistent wedding rumours. 'Well, that wasn't the first time', he joked. 'We've been going out for a long time.'

Grant has occasionally offered insights into their strong partnership. In a 2023 interview with People, she described their bond as healthy and supportive. 'I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone,' she said. 'It's interdependent and independent in the best ways'

A Frightening Pattern of Stalking for Keanu Reeves

This latest incident is particularly alarming given Keanu Reeves' history with stalkers. In 2023, the actor was forced to take out a temporary restraining order against a 38-year-old man who had allegedly stalked, harassed, and trespassed on his property on multiple occasions.

According to documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the man made at least six uninvited appearances at Reeves' home, with one incident involving him allegedly sleeping in the actor's back garden. In his own statement for the restraining order, Reeves expressed his deep distress.

'Over the past few months, there have been multiple incidents in which the Respondent visited my home uninvited, trespassed onto my property, sought access to my home, and sought to contact me,' he wrote.

'Respondent's harassing, disturbing and threatening actions, which are ongoing, are causing me to be substantially alarmed, annoyed, and distressed, including because I want to protect my partner and friends who reside or spend time at my home,' he added.

This history sheds light on why his security team's response, while shocking to witness, may be rooted in a very real and persistent threat to the actor's safety.