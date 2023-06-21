Kelly Osbourne divided reactions when she slammed Prince Harry during a recent podcast appearance. Some accused her of cashing in on the Sussex conversation and dug up her past controversies, while others said she only spoke the truth.

The 38-year-old launched into a series of expletives during an appearance on the June 20th episode of the "I've Had It" podcast. "I think Harry is a "f***ing t**t," she said which had co-hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan bursting out laughing in response.

Osbourne then shared why she has had enough of the Duke of Sussex, specifically pointing out how he has been very public about his mental health struggles. She said, "He's a whining, complaining, woe is me, 'I'm the only one that's ever had mental problems. My life was so hard.'"

The Duke of Sussex has been open about his struggles with his mental health in various interviews. These include in "The Me You Can't See" interview with Oprah Winfrey and during panel discussions over at the coaching platform BetterUp, where he serves as Chief Impact Officer (CIO).

But for Osbourne, Prince Harry shares the sentiment with everyone else but he just chose to whine about it adding, "Everybody's f***ing life is hard. You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f***ing Nazi and now you're trying to come back as the Pope? Suck it."

The duke addressed the 2005 scandal in which he wore a Nazi uniform to a costume party in his memoir "Spare" and shared it was Prince William and Kate Middleton's idea for him to wear the uniform. He also called that moment "one of the biggest mistakes" of his life during an episode of the 2022 Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."

As for the "Osbournes" alum, her criticism of Prince Harry stirred mixed reactions. There were those who thought she was only being honest with her opinion about the royal. One wrote on YouTube, "Kelly is just saying what's on everyone's mind" and another said, "Good for Kelly! She's not wrong."

However, others thought she was "sick" for criticising how the Duke of Sussex addressed his mental health issues by talking about them publicly. One wrote, "This is just sick comments coming from a very ill child." Another added, "Mental health is not something to be judged like this!"

Osbourne's comments also brought back her past controversies including her insensitive comment about Latinos during an episode of "The View" in 2015 in which she uttered the infamous line, "If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet now Donald Trump."

No one wants to hear from nepo baby, racist troll Kelly Osbourne pic.twitter.com/JrLs2XEg1f — Sarah B (@SarahB_N) June 20, 2023

"Pretty rich coming from miss 'who's gonna clean your toilets Donald Trump,'" one wrote and another commented, "Harry doesn't seem too proud of his past behavior. Dressing as a Nazi is totally cringe...but maybe Kelly needs to re-watch some old episodes of 'The Osbornes.' She was no prize either."

Meanwhile, another defended Prince Harry and applauded him for talking about his mental health problems rather than staying quiet. Others called her a hypocrite and accused her of trying to make headlines and money by talking about the Sussexes. One wrote, "All of these nobody's [sic] are trying to cash in on other people's lives and pain. Give it a rest."

Kelly Osbourne has made her entire personality and career about her mental health and addiction issues. She does nothing but complain. She has a lot of nerve (and a complete lack of self awareness) to be running her mouth about someone else. 🙄 — Laura (@minorlydiddled) June 20, 2023

Let me think about it. NO. She needs attention. Her projects never gain traction. It’s just a sound byte and we have short attention spans. We’ll forget about her again for the umpteenth time. — Pablo ✨Pabs✨ 🏳️‍🌈 (@APabloIsForever) June 20, 2023

Kelly Osbourne was praised for opening up about her mental health and addiction issues but now slams Prince Harry?

It’s really sad how many people exploit his name for attention.

Hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/H0xr4EetrV — Just Facts (@ItBeFacts) June 20, 2023

Kelly’s looking for a way to make headlines 🤡 — carmella (@Maddox5525) June 20, 2023

Osbourne's insults came during a discussion about Prince Harry's appearance at King Charles III's coronation on May 6. She disagreed when Welch said that if she was the monarch, she would still have put the duke on the "very front row" instead of the third row regardless of what he had done to the family because he is still His Majesty's son.