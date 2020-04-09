Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest that she feels sad that two of her kids do not want to hug her even though they have been self-isolating together since the start of lockdown.

The 49-year old confessed during Wednesday's at-home episode of "Live with Kelly & Ryan" that quarantine with her family at home has been an emotional rollercoaster. She and husband, Mark Consuelos, feel the pressure and the challenges of the quarantine with their three children, sons Joaquin, 17 and Michael, 22, and daughter Lola, 18.

"Look I'm not going to lie, okay? I'm going to let you on in a little secret: I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now, okay?" Ripa told Seacrest as quoted by People.

"I'm not talking to two of them because... just because, we're all in the same boat together, right? Like, I haven't gotten to hug my parents... I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents," she explained adding "And my kids, like, won't hug me. And I'm like, 'Guys we've all been in lockdown together. We're fine. You can give me a hug. It's fine.'"

Ripa tried to hold back her tears as she apologised for crying in front of the camera. She said she does not know why she is crying and blurted that it could be because she is nearing her period. She immediately backtracked on her statements and steered the conversation back to a lighter note.

"Sorry, sorry. Sometimes we forget that we're on. Did I shout that, or did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, didn't mean to do that," she tells her co-host.

In the same interview, Ripa revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic postponed her father's knee surgery and put her son Michael's college graduation ceremony on hold. She admitted that she feels bad for Michael and for her father, who was looking forward to watching his grandson graduate. But she took them all in stride and expressed concern for others who are experiencing tough times amid the COVID-19 pandemic.