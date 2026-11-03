The Kennedy Center announced Paul Anka, David Foster, Andy Garcia, David Mamet and Barbara Mandrell as its 2026 Kennedy Center Honors recipients on Monday, 2 November, ahead of a ceremony in Washington, DC. The announcement comes amid a continuing legal dispute over President Donald Trump's efforts to add his name to the performing arts institution.

The five recipients were named barely a month before the ceremony, although honourees are usually announced further in advance. The event also follows disputes over the centre's leadership, programming and proposed name change that began after Trump moved to reshape its board in February 2025.

Kennedy Center Honors Head to Capital One Arena

The 49th Kennedy Center Honors are scheduled for 7 December at Capital One Arena in Washington, rather than at the centre itself. Trump and the Kennedy Center announced the recipients together, recognising artists whose careers span popular music, film and theatre.

Anka is a singer-songwriter, Foster a composer and Mandrell a country singer. Garcia is an actor, while Mamet is a writer whose work spans several forms. The announcement did not provide a detailed programme for the ceremony.

Trump praised the recipients in a statement. 'We are recognizing amazing artists whose lifelong work has shaped American culture and inspired generations of audiences. We are proud to honor this year's class and to continue a tradition that has defined the Center for nearly 50 years,' he stated.

The honours began in 1978. Trump hosted the 2025 ceremony, which reportedly drew the programme's lowest-ever television audience.

Kennedy Center Honourees Draw Online Criticism

The announcement prompted criticism from some social media users, particularly over the possibility of the honourees appearing at a ceremony associated with Trump. One X user criticised the prospect of artists participating under the president's leadership, while another questioned how the recipients had been selected.

The second reaction raised the possibility that other artists had declined invitations. No evidence was supplied to establish that any prospective honouree had rejected an invitation, and the claim remains speculation.

Another online comment predicted that the recipients would attend alongside Trump. That was the commenter's expectation, not a confirmed attendance list. The reactions reflected objections from individual users rather than any established measure of broader public opinion.

Kennedy Center Name Change Faces Legal Challenge

In February 2025, Trump moved to remove Kennedy Center board members 'who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture.' He subsequently became chairman after changes to the institution's leadership. Artists also withdrew scheduled performances and productions following his takeover.

In December 2025, the board voted to add Trump's name to the institution, proposing The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. The decision drew objections from those who wanted to retain the Kennedy name and raised questions about the board's legal authority.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries challenged that authority. 'The Kennedy Center Board has no authority to actually rename the Kennedy Center in the absence of legislative action, and we're going to make that clear,' he stated. His objection centred on the requirement for congressional action before the institution's official name could be changed.

US Representative Joyce Beatty of Ohio also filed a lawsuit against the trustees involved in the vote. The proceedings added a legal challenge to the disagreement over the centre's name and governance.

Kennedy Center Closure Plan Encounters Court Order

Trump subsequently proposed closing the centre for two years for renovations. The proposal followed criticism over the name change, but no stated motive linking the closure to that criticism was established.

Federal District Judge Christopher R. Cooper in Washington ordered Trump's name removed from the building and temporarily blocked the proposed closure. The orders placed separate limits on the attempted name change and the proposed two-year shutdown.

The ceremony remains scheduled for 7 December at Capital One Arena as the dispute over the Kennedy Center's name continues.