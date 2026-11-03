United States armed forces launched targeted military strikes against Iranian military installations on strategic Qeshm Island on Monday, executing an unannounced air operation hours after President Donald Trump publicly insisted that Washington had already won its war against Tehran.

According to defence officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, the precision raid on 2 November 2026 targeted naval infrastructure and an underground missile facility situated near the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz.

The military action arrived within hours of Trump addressing journalists at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. 'We had a war with Iran. We won,' Trump said.

He questioned whether the conflict should be called a war, saying the United States had not been fighting for months. He also claimed Washington controlled the Strait of Hormuz.

While the White House deliberately kept the operation unpublicised to avoid projecting preparations for an expanded regional war, commercial shipping operators and Gulf allies remain on high alert.

The discreet bombardment highlights a stark divergence between the administration's optimistic diplomatic overtures and active tactical engagements across the Persian Gulf, unfolding barely 24 hours before American voters cast ballots in pivotal nationwide midterm elections.

Why the Qeshm Island Strike Was Kept Quiet

Qeshm is an Iranian island near the Strait of Hormuz. The Journal reported that it contains a naval installation and an underground missile facility. Iranian state media reported explosions on the island on Monday, Reuters said.

On 2 November, Trump told Axios he was 'in no rush' to decide whether to resume fighting. He said negotiations were going well, but added that the United States would 'do something' one way or another.

CNN separately reported that Monday's operation was launched after Iranian forces opened fire on an American military aircraft operating within the region.

The public declaration of victory surprised diplomatic observers, given that naval patrols across the Gulf continue to operate under heightened threat conditions.

Trump's Peace Signals Contrast With Military Reports

Hours after the Axios interview, Trump wrote on Truth Social: 'Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!' He attributed the fall in oil prices to expectations that another war would be avoided. His comments promoted diplomacy but did not rule out further action.

The possibility of a larger operation after the midterms had already been reported. CNN cited unnamed US officials on 26 October who said Trump was leaning towards major strikes after the election. The Wall Street Journal separately reported that Washington had told Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a possible short, intense campaign.

That report attributed the warning to people briefed on diplomatic and military discussions. It said the communications suggested the United States and Israel were preparing for possible operations. It did not establish that Trump had made a final decision.

On Monday, Trump answered 'no' when asked whether he was considering strikes after the midterms, according to the Journal. His answer contrasts with reports that military options remain under consideration, but does not establish that a new campaign has been approved.

For Gulf states and commercial shipping, the question is whether limited operations will deter threats or contribute to escalation. The reports do not establish what Iran will do next or confirm that a settlement is imminent. Trump's suggestion that an agreement 'could happen' remains a possibility, not an announced deal.