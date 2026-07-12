New Kennedy Center whistleblower documents allege that renovations at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts were rushed to prepare for a December ceremony where President Donald Trump was expected to receive FIFA's 'peace prize.'

The allegations were detailed in a letter from Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who claimed the centre bypassed established procurement standards to fast-track construction work ahead of a series of high-profile events. Both the Kennedy Center and the White House have rejected key allegations.

The Kennedy Center whistleblower documents emerged after Congress approved $257 million (£190 million) last year for repairs and restoration at the national performing arts venue. Whitehouse's letter, based on a disclosure submitted by the Government Accountability Project, asks Kennedy Center officials to provide records and answers by 23 July regarding contracting decisions and renovation work carried out before December's televised events.

Kennedy Center Whistleblower Documents Raise Construction Issues

According to Whitehouse, the whistleblower disclosure contains firsthand accounts from multiple former Kennedy Center project managers supported by contemporaneous documents and photographs. He said the material raises questions about whether the institution departed from procurement standards it had previously represented to Congress.

Among the most significant Kennedy Centre construction issues described in the whistleblower documents is the claim that work on the centre's reflecting pool amounted to a hurried cosmetic refurbishment that is already rusting and peeling, leaving it likely to require a complete rebuild.

Whitehouse also alleged that repainting work on the Kennedy Center's steel columns was carried out so poorly that taxpayers could ultimately be left paying for repairs. According to the letter, the President's preferred contractor cut corners during the project, leaving corrosion beneath newly applied paint.

The Kennedy Center whistleblower documents further allege that an $8 million (£5.9 million) flooring contract was awarded without competitive bidding to a company that appeared to have no experience working on concert halls. Another allegation claims a newly installed bathroom floor was removed after Trump objected to the colour of the tiles.

Whitehouse also said whistleblowers alleged that Kennedy Center officials later rewrote their own contracting rules in an effort to justify no-bid contracts that had already been awarded to facilitate the accelerated renovation programme.

In his letter, the Rhode Island senator argued that the allegations raise serious questions about the Kennedy Center's leadership, financial oversight, and whether its representations to Congress were made in good faith.

'Instead of pursuing renovations tailored to the building's actual needs, the Center rushed a series of renovations driven by the President's aesthetic whims and his desire to star in a series of televised events in December,' Whitehouse wrote.

He added that treating a national memorial in this way amounted to waste and questioned whether taxpayer money had been spent appropriately.

Kennedy Centre and White House Respond

The Kennedy Center has strongly disputed claims that it ignored procurement standards or failed to exercise proper financial oversight.

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In a statement provided to The New York Times, Kennedy Center spokesperson Roma Daravi said the institution remained committed to responsible stewardship and transparency, while rejecting allegations that contracting rules had been improperly bypassed.

'As America's cultural center, the institution makes every decision guided by responsible stewardship and an unwavering commitment to its patrons and the nation it proudly serves,' Daravi said. 'We remain fully committed to transparency and to delivering the critical improvements that will preserve this institution for generations to come.'

The White House also defended the renovation programme, arguing that previous Kennedy Center leadership had allowed the landmark to deteriorate over many years.

'President Trump did what Democrats wouldn't,' a White House spokesperson said in comments provided to The New York Times. 'After decades of neglect, he committed the bold leadership and proper resources to fix the Kennedy Center and start the renovations of the finest performing arts facility in the world.'

While neither the White House nor the Kennedy Center immediately responded to requests for comment referenced in the original reporting, both rejected suggestions that procurement standards had been improperly bypassed.

Investigations Follow

The allegations have also drawn attention on Capitol Hill. Representative Rick Larsen, the senior Democrat on the House Infrastructure Committee, described the Kennedy Center whistleblower documents as 'serious and concerning' and said the Board of Trustees should ensure the $257 million (£190 million) approved by Congress is spent on necessary repairs rather than cosmetic projects that fail to last.

Whitehouse has requested documents and explanations from Kennedy Center leadership by 23 July, and no official findings have been released.