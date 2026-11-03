A resurfaced interview has offered a glimpse into how technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson developed his interest in private aviation, revealing that what initially seemed like an inaccessible luxury eventually became part of his lifestyle. Robinson, who was among nine people killed in a Learjet 60 crash in Florida, spoke about how his perspective changed after discovering a more affordable way to fly privately.

The 45-year-old entrepreneur died alongside his wife, Helen Sharp, their two young children, Emma and Charlie, and five other people when the aircraft crashed in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday, 1 November 2026. The video has since attracted renewed attention as viewers revisit his comments about an experience that became closely associated with his identity.

How Adam Robinson Discovered Private Aviation

During a chat with Lolita Petrossov, the co-founder of JetSmarter, Robinson explained that his introduction to private flying came through wealthy friends on Wall Street and in the hedge fund industry. At first, he regarded private aviation as an exclusive privilege reserved for people with considerable financial resources.

He recalled how his friends would casually arrange private jet journeys over dinner, sometimes inviting others to join them on spontaneous trips. However, his perception changed after discovering that membership programmes could make private aviation considerably more accessible than he had previously imagined.

Robinson explained that the arrangement cost a couple of thousand dollars a month and allowed him to travel between destinations such as New York, Miami and Chicago without purchasing individual fares for every journey. At the time, he was single and travelling frequently, making the membership particularly attractive.

A video has resurfaced of tech CEO Adam Robinson, who was among the 9 people k*lled in a Florida plane crash alongside his wife and two young children, talking about how he got into flying private 😳



“My very rich friends used to brag about how they could fly private instantly,… pic.twitter.com/uIAmegCDvN — Pulcy (@Pulcys) November 3, 2026

'It was like this feeling that I got of like, wow, I can actually fly private too,' he recalled. 'I understand and the status that I got, it's like it became part of my identity.'

The resurfaced interview offers an insight into Robinson's earlier experiences with private aviation and how an initially unfamiliar luxury eventually became a regular part of his life.

Adam Robinson's Family Among Nine Killed in Florida Learjet Crash

Robinson's comments have resurfaced following the fatal Learjet 60 accident near Greenacres, Florida. The aircraft crashed on Sunday, killing all nine people aboard.

According to a family statement reported by CBS News, Robinson, Sharp, their four-year-old daughter Emma and two-year-old son Charlie were among the seven passengers killed. Their children's carer, Anita Maria Cetina, and family friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr also died. Both pilots were killed in the accident.

The aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was travelling to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that the Learjet 60 was operated by Aurora Aviation, doing business as Upper Jet. Its investigation remains ongoing.

Robinson had also shared a message on X on 17 April 2026 that subsequently attracted attention. He wrote: 'You don't need to crash a plane to learn to fly ... and you don't need VC to build a business'.

The post used aviation as an analogy for building a business without venture capital. Its wording has since prompted renewed interest following the accident, although there is no evidence connecting the remark to the circumstances of the crash.

Cockpit Audio Reveals Crew's Final Distress Calls

Attention has also turned to the aircraft's final communications with air traffic control. Recordings published by news outlets captured the crew describing icing and turbulence before declaring an emergency.

One transmission included the warning: 'We're gonna crash into the ground'. The female co-pilot sounded alarmed as she reported their overspeed condition while descending. Her final words were, 'We're out of time'.

The reported cockpit audio has added to public interest in the tragedy. However, the recordings do not establish what caused the aircraft to descend or conclusively identify every person speaking.

The NTSB is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disaster. No definitive cause has been established, and investigators will need to examine the aircraft wreckage and other available evidence before reaching conclusions.