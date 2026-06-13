Donald Trump was branded a 'weak baby narcissist' by MS NOW viewers in Washington, D.C. on 13 June, after workers used tarpaulins to hide the removal of his name from the exterior of the Kennedy Center in the middle of the night, following a court ruling that said the President's name had been added illegally.

The legal battle over whether the Kennedy Center's board had the authority to slap Trump's name on the performing arts venue in the first place. A judge ultimately decided it did not, declaring the renaming unlawful and clearing the way for the letters to come down. Trump's legal team tried to halt the change with an emergency appeal, arguing that it made no sense to alter the signage while the case was still winding its way through the courts, but that effort failed.

Donald Trump gets booed at the NBA Finals in New York City.



(via ABC) pic.twitter.com/ryUdrY8Lw2 — Variety (@Variety) June 9, 2026

Donald Trump Name Removal Turns Into Midnight Spectacle

By the time crews arrived at the Kennedy Center in the early hours of 13 June, the legal wrangling had spilled out into something closer to street theatre. An MS NOW reporter was already outside the landmark at around 1.45am, streaming live as workers assembled scaffolding against the facade and prepared to strip Trump's name from the building.

On screen, the channel's chyron read: 'Now: Workers removing Donald Trump's name from the Kennedy Center.' Off screen, the crowd was less restrained. As soon as staff began stretching a huge tarpaulin over the section of wall bearing Trump's name, someone in the crowd shouted: 'You didn't use a curtain to put it up, you f-----g cowards!' The jeers that followed were loud enough to cut through the live broadcast as the camera zoomed in on the tarp, which soon swallowed the lettering entirely.

Whether the workers were trying to avoid confrontation, TV-friendly drama, or simply flying debris is impossible to know from the footage alone. Nobody on site offered an official explanation on camera, and the Kennedy Center itself has not publicly addressed why the operation was partially shielded. What is clear is that the decision to conceal the moment only inflamed critics who have long argued that Trump's public image is built on theatrical displays of power and equally theatrical efforts to protect his pride.

As the tarpaulin rippled under the work lights, some in the crowd applauded the crew on the scaffolding. Others treated it almost like a vigil, watching quietly in the rain as a late-night chapter in Washington's Trump era played out above them.

MS NOW Viewers Lay Into Donald Trump's 'Fragile' Ego

Once the MS NOW stream ended, the reaction moved online and became far harsher. Viewers took to social media to mock both the hidden removal and Trump himself, folding the nocturnal clean-up into a running narrative about his sensitivity to perceived humiliation.

'So he could install the letters in 30 minutes with a lift, but Grandpa is so fragile that now it takes 24 hours, an entire scaffolding production team and theatre curtains to yank them down? MAGA does love their dramatic struggles,' one person wrote, questioning why the sign had gone up, as they saw it, proudly in daylight, but was coming down under cover.

Read more 'A Hopeless Journey': Donald Trump Rages at Kennedy Center, Warns of Collapse After Name Stripped Off 'A Hopeless Journey': Donald Trump Rages at Kennedy Center, Warns of Collapse After Name Stripped Off

A second commenter noted pointedly: 'Lmao, they had no problem putting his name up out in the open.' A third added: 'Donald Trump's ego is the most fragile thing this world has ever seen.' None of those remarks can be independently verified as belonging to identifiable individuals, but they match the tone of the widely shared thread highlighted by MS NOW after the broadcast.

One viewer went further, likening the stage-managed feel of the tarp to authoritarian pageantry. 'This is some North Korea style bulls--t! Trump is a weak baby narcissist, and he requires tarps to hide his name being removed from this building because his ego can't take it. What a pathetic loser!!' they wrote. The language is obviously loaded, but it was repeated often enough across platforms to become a sort of refrain for critics watching the Kennedy Center strip away its Trump-era branding.

Technically, none of this proves that the tarps were deployed out of concern for Trump's feelings. The workers on the scaffolding have not spoken publicly, and there is no official record stating who ordered the covering or why. In that gap, opponents have simply filled in their own conclusions, and supporters have little hard evidence to rebut them with.

🚨 WOW! President Trump reveals the United States has been TAKING MILLIONS of barrels of oil at night during the Iran blockade



"I'm just announcing today for the first time. We've been taking MILLIONS of barrels of oil! Every night, we took out oil." 🔥



"Nobody knows about it.… pic.twitter.com/iOtNOfYp1c — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 10, 2026

As the legal paperwork made its way through the courts earlier in the week, one key line in Trump's unsuccessful appeal underlined how much was at stake symbolically, if not structurally. 'Major physical changes to the Center should await this Court's resolution of those issues; as an equitable matter, it does not make sense to alter the Center's name and signage now, only to potentially revert the name again after what should be a successful appeal,' the filing argued. Nothing is confirmed yet about whether Trump's team will pursue any further legal options, so all future scenarios remain speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt.

In a twist that critics of Trump were quick to seize on, witnesses say a double rainbow appeared over a stormy Washington sky just as the crowd outside the Kennedy Center began clapping the workers. For some, it was poetic coincidence. For others, it looked suspiciously like the weather joining in.