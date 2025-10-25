Kevin Federline says his sons have 'stopped seeing' Britney Spears because they are 'too scared,' a claim he made publicly during televised interviews and in extracts from his memoir.

Federline, the former dancer and ex-husband of the pop star, has repeatedly told interviewers that his sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, decided to distance themselves from their mother after witnessing behaviour they found frightening.

He amplified those concerns while promoting his memoir, You Thought You Knew, and in television interviews this month. Spears's camp has pushed back, calling Federline's disclosures 'sensationalism' and stressing that she 'cares about her kids', underscoring how a private family dispute has become a public controversy.

Federline's Public Warnings and The Interview Record

Federline told broadcasters he is 'afraid' for Britney's wellbeing and that his children have at times been 'terrified' by what they saw, and that this fear led them to refrain from visiting their mother.

He made the remarks in televised interviews while discussing material from his memoir; the comments were carried on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show and repeated in other filmed sit-downs.

In one clip circulating online, Federline says plainly that one of his sons came to him and declared: 'I'm afraid Mom's going to die,' a line that anchors his portrayal of the situation as urgent rather than merely uncomfortable.

Those soundbites form the backbone of the news coverage that followed. Journalists and broadcasters have used the interviews to illustrate how Federline is both publicising his book and appealing for outside help for his children and their mother.

The Memoir Excerpt and The New York Times Reportage

Federline's claims are not limited to broadcast interviews: excerpts of his memoir were reported by major outlets, in turn producing primary reportage that includes more detailed allegations about past incidents when his sons were younger.

In passages cited by The New York Times and summarised in other outlets, Federline wrote that his sons sometimes woke to find their mother watching them from a doorway 'with a knife in her hand', a description he uses to explain why they were frightened to stay with her as teenagers.

The memoir, whose publication has coincided with a flurry of interviews, offers Federline's perspective on years of family conflict, from early parenting disputes to the long shadow of Spears's conservatorship.

He frames his disclosures as protective: 'It's time to sound the alarm,' he reportedly wrote, arguing the situation is 'racing toward something irreversible'.

Britney's Response and The Limits of Public Dispute

Spears's representatives have publicly rejected the framing presented in Federline's book and interviews. A statement provided to outlets insisted that the former pop star 'cares about her kids' and characterised the disclosures as opportunistic, noting that Spears had already set out her own account in her 2023 memoir.

Her team suggested the timing, after child-support arrangements ended, raises questions about motive. Spears herself has posted responses on social media calling the repeated attacks 'demoralising' and describing the situation as painful.

Family disputes of this intensity pose hard questions for the public: how to report alarming allegations while protecting the privacy and well-being of young adults and a high-profile figure whose medical and legal history has been extensively litigated in public.

This row between a former spouse and his high-profile ex has become a public test of how to weigh alarming allegations against the right to privacy and the need for corroboration.