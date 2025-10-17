A night out in the dazzling city of Las Vegas took a shocking turn for pop superstar Britney Spears, ending not with a pleasant memory, but with an alleged assault and a police report. The incident involved the security team for Victor Wembanyama, the most anticipated NBA rookie in a generation.

The confrontation unfolded on the evening of 5 July 2023, inside the popular Catch restaurant at the ARIA hotel. Spears, accompanied by her then-husband Sam Asghari and their security, had just arrived for dinner.

What A Simple Request for a Photo Led To

After being 'swarmed by fans' upon her arrival in the casino, Spears navigated through the bustling hotel lobby to the restaurant. It was inside Catch that she noticed Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs' number one draft pick, who was in town for the NBA Summer League.

As a longtime fan of the 7'5" French athlete, Spears approached him from behind. She reportedly tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention, hoping for a quick photograph.

What happened next was sudden and unexpected. According to eyewitness accounts, Damian Smith, the Director of Team Security for the Spurs, allegedly 'backhanded' the pop icon. The force of the strike reportedly sent Spears stumbling to the ground and knocked her glasses off her face.

Why an Apology Wasn't Enough

Following the altercation, a stunned Spears returned to her table. Smith later approached her to offer an apology for the incident.

'You understand how it is when you're being swarmed by fans', he reportedly told her.

Although Spears accepted his apology at the moment, her team decided the matter wasn't closed. Before the night was over, they filed a formal police report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, alleging battery.

As of now, no criminal charges have been filed against Smith. It remains unclear whether Spears intends to pursue any further legal action regarding the incident.

BREAKING: Video footage shows Britney never grabbed Victor Wembanyama, despite his claims. pic.twitter.com/r747G51g2c — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) July 7, 2023

The Intense Glare on an NBA Sensation

At just 19 years old, Victor Wembanyama had achieved celebrity status before ever playing a single official NBA game. His rapid ascent to fame saw him frequently photographed alongside major stars like Travis Scott, Michael Douglas, and LeBron James. He even threw the ceremonial first pitch at a New York Yankees game, highlighting his mainstream appeal.

While Wembanyama was not the one who made physical contact, the incident has inevitably cast a shadow over his initial public appearances as a professional athlete. His team has refrained from releasing any official statement, confirming only that their bodyguard apologised to the singer.

