Comedian Kevin Hart revealed he was tested positive with coronavirus infection during a stand-up comedy show and it was early in the pandemic.

The 41-year-old comedian made the big reveal during his latest presentation at Dave Chappelle's "An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair" show in Yellow Springs, Ohio, according to Page Six. It is a series of comedy shows conducted in open area and presented by Kevin Hart and his fellow performers Donnell Rawlings, Bill Burr, Michelle Wolf, Questlove and Tobe Nwigwe.

In his iteration, the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star revealed that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the same time as Hollywood star Tom Hanks.

"The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn't say anything because he's more famous than I am," Hart said.

It is said that Chappelle has spent $100,000 for coronavirus testing of the attendees of the shows. They are conducting the tests through rapid testing.

Hart is best known for his stand-up. However, he has made several impressive appearances in numerous television and film roles. Apart from "Jumanji," he is known for his work in "Scary Movie 3," "Little Fockers," and "Night School." He was also named one of the 100 most influential people in the world on the annual Time 100 list in the year 2015.

Daily Mail notes that Hart's battle with coronavirus comes less than a year after his tragic accident wherein he suffered severe back injuries in a car crash in Malibu Hills, California. He was on a passenger seat in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when he met with an accident on Sept. 1, 2019.

However, now, things are looking good for the actor as he is about to welcome a baby girl with his wife Eniko Parrish, who he married in the year 2016. Hart already has two children, daughter Heaven Leigh, and son Hendrix, with his previous wife Torrei Hart. The couple were married eight years and got divorced in the year 2011 due to irreconcilable differences.