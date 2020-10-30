Kevin Hart recorded a video of himself with 'blood' dripping from his eyebrow to tell his long-time best friend Dwayne Johnson that he is not the only one who can get injured in the gym.
Days after Dwayne Johnson shared a video with an injured face to tell his followers how he deals with his gym injuries, Kevin Hart decided to do the same since who will give up a chance to troll their best friends. "We are one in the same @therock ..... HARD MOTHA FU****G WORK!!!!! #ClangingAndBanging," Hart captioned the video on Instagram on Wednesday.
In the video, the comedian who had faux blood spilling from his eyebrow said: "What up, world? I just got done doing session number two in the gym. Sometimes when you clanging and banging, s**t happens."
"Weights get to getting thrown and sometimes you wake up with a little knot. Aye, Dwayne, you ain't the only one getting hit in the head with 45 pound dumbbells and 45 pound plates cause I am too," the 41-year-old told his "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" co-star.
Hart's speech then went a lot slower as he dragged his words while saying: "Hard work—granted, I'm a little dizzy, might have a concussion, but that ain't got a motherf**kin' thing to do with my motiv..." He then pretended almost fainting before he popped back with a laugh: "I'll be honest I'm not feeling too good."
Johnson also reacted to his BFF's video writing: "That almost fainted got me," adding several sweatgrinning emojis.
Hart's act was in response to Johnson's recent Instagram upload from the gym in which he had real blood dripping from a cut on his eyebrow. In the post, the former wrestler announced that he kept his workout routine priority even though he needs to go to the hospital to get a stitch on his injury.
"We ain't playing Tiddlywinks, and we ain't reciting nursery rhymes. All right? You get lumped up every once in a while, and things happen," the 48-year-old said before wiping his blood with a finger which he then put into his mouth.
"That's good. That's real good. Back to work," he concluded. He also said that gyms are called the "iron paradise" for a reason since things often get extremely intense.
In the caption, the actor revealed that he got the injury while throwing around his 50 pounds chains for a drop set. He also explained the rules of the gym, writing: "Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later - rules of the house."
"And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce," the "Baywatch" actor said.