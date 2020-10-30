Kevin Hart recorded a video of himself with 'blood' dripping from his eyebrow to tell his long-time best friend Dwayne Johnson that he is not the only one who can get injured in the gym.

Days after Dwayne Johnson shared a video with an injured face to tell his followers how he deals with his gym injuries, Kevin Hart decided to do the same since who will give up a chance to troll their best friends. "We are one in the same @therock ..... HARD MOTHA FU****G WORK!!!!! #ClangingAndBanging," Hart captioned the video on Instagram on Wednesday.

In the video, the comedian who had faux blood spilling from his eyebrow said: "What up, world? I just got done doing session number two in the gym. Sometimes when you clanging and banging, s**t happens."

"Weights get to getting thrown and sometimes you wake up with a little knot. Aye, Dwayne, you ain't the only one getting hit in the head with 45 pound dumbbells and 45 pound plates cause I am too," the 41-year-old told his "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" co-star.

We are one in the same @therock ..... HARD MOTHA FUCKING WORK!!!!! #ClangingAndBanging ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ https://t.co/8tEfvoNRgr — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) October 28, 2020

Hart's speech then went a lot slower as he dragged his words while saying: "Hard work—granted, I'm a little dizzy, might have a concussion, but that ain't got a motherf**kin' thing to do with my motiv..." He then pretended almost fainting before he popped back with a laugh: "I'll be honest I'm not feeling too good."

Johnson also reacted to his BFF's video writing: "That almost fainted got me," adding several sweatgrinning emojis.

Hart's act was in response to Johnson's recent Instagram upload from the gym in which he had real blood dripping from a cut on his eyebrow. In the post, the former wrestler announced that he kept his workout routine priority even though he needs to go to the hospital to get a stitch on his injury.

Read more Dwayne Johnson fills in for Kevin Hart on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' premiere

"We ain't playing Tiddlywinks, and we ain't reciting nursery rhymes. All right? You get lumped up every once in a while, and things happen," the 48-year-old said before wiping his blood with a finger which he then put into his mouth.

"That's good. That's real good. Back to work," he concluded. He also said that gyms are called the "iron paradise" for a reason since things often get extremely intense.

In the caption, the actor revealed that he got the injury while throwing around his 50 pounds chains for a drop set. He also explained the rules of the gym, writing: "Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later - rules of the house."

"And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce," the "Baywatch" actor said.