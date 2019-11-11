Kevin Hart made his first official public appearance on Sunday's People Choice Awards looking healthy and strong after his car accident. He took to the stage to thank God and his family during his acceptance speech.

Hart was welcomed with a standing ovation and applause when he took to the stage to receive his award for Favorite Comedy Act. In his speech, he thanked God first and foremost for giving him a second chance at life.

"I thank God, because I definitely don't have to be here. Being that I am, that makes me appreciate life even more," the actor said in a video shared by Eonline.

"The Upside" star added that having a second chance at life makes him appreciate the things that really matter including his family. He thanked his wife and kids since they "really stepped up to the plate for me."

Likewise, he gave thanks to the public, to the fans, for bringing life to so many artists' dreams. Without their support, these actors would not have made it big in the industry.

"You have no idea the effect that you have on us as entertainers. Your energy, your support, it means the world and I want to thank you guys for being there for me in my difficult time. This is special," Hart continued.

The 40-year-old comedian is still recovering from the horrible car crash he was involved in on Sept. 1 in Calabasas, California. He was on the passenger seat of his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver, Jared S. Black, lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over down an embankment.

Hart suffered fractures to his spine in three places and had to undergo major surgery. He was released from the hospital 10 days after the accident.

Prior to his acceptance speech at the People's Choice Awards, he shared an emotional video on his Instagram in October, that showed his journey to recovery. In it, he also talked about how the accident taught him valuable life lessons. He said he sees things and life from a new perspective now. Hart also shared how he appreciates the support from his fans and family and most importantly, he thanked God for his second lease at life.