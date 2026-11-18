Kate Middleton made a striking return to the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday, 17 November, wearing a red Anarkali by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan. Prince William wore a black bandhgala designed by another Indian designer, Manish Malhotra, with both royals choosing Indian fashion for the environmental awards ceremony.

The appearance also revealed an unexpected story behind Kate's outfit. According to Mahajan, the dress was originally stocked at a London boutique before Kensington Palace requested alterations for the Princess.

Red Anarkali's London Boutique Backstory

In an interview with Variety India published on 18 November, Mahajan revealed that Kensington Palace had approached Lily's Boutique in London approximately a month before the ceremony. The boutique already stocked her Neelam Anarkali, which was subsequently sent to Kate for a fitting.

'She fell in love with the garment,' Mahajan told the publication. However, the available size was too large, prompting the Palace to contact the designer's team for alterations. Mahajan said her team received photographs outlining the adjustments required, although they were initially unaware whether the Princess would wear the outfit publicly.

The revelation clarified that Kate's Anarkali began as an existing boutique garment rather than an entirely new design commissioned for the occasion. The floor-length outfit featured a rich vermilion shade, handwoven silk georgette and gold Banarasi detailing, alongside intricate embroidery and glass-bead embellishments.

A royal affair! ✨#PrinceWilliam and #KateMiddleton bring regal elegance to the #EarthshotPrize2026.#FilmfareLens https://t.co/ITwdDWMB1L — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 17, 2026

Kate Wears Queen Elizabeth II's Emerald Jewellery

Kate paired the Indian-designed outfit with a diamond-and-emerald necklace and matching earrings from Queen Elizabeth II's Emerald Tassel Suite. According to British Vogue, she completed the ensemble with a burgundy velvet Prada evening bag.

The jewellery added a royal connection to the Indian outfit, with the Princess reportedly wearing the necklace for the first time. Kate's appearance was also her first at an Earthshot Prize ceremony since Boston in 2022, following her absence from the events in Singapore, Cape Town and Rio de Janeiro.

Prince William Wears Black Manish Malhotra Bandhgala

Prince William complemented Kate's red Anarkali with a bespoke black bandhgala by Indian designer Manish Malhotra. The traditional high-collared jacket featured a structured silhouette and was paired with black trousers and formal shoes.

Their outfits brought together two prominent Indian designers at an international event celebrating environmental innovation. The Mumbai ceremony also marked the couple's return to India approximately a decade after their previous official visit in 2016.

Earthshot Prize 2026 Winners Announced in Mumbai

The sixth Earthshot Prize ceremony took place at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, with approximately 5,000 guests attending, according to the organisation. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the evening featured appearances by Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar and Rami Malek, alongside performances by Shreya Ghoshal and Take That.

Five environmental initiatives received £1 million each. According to the Earthshot Prize's official announcement, the winners included India's Mahindra Last Mile Mobility for clean air, Bhutan for nature restoration, Niue Ocean Wide Trust for ocean conservation, PFAS-Free France for waste reduction and Denmark's Ørsted for climate action.

Mahindra's recognition highlighted India's growing electric transport sector, with the company developing electric rickshaws as an alternative to conventional vehicles. Earlier in the visit, William had driven one of the company's electric three-wheelers during an engagement focused on sustainable transport.