The first-ever feature film shot on IMAX is now available on streaming. For the visual architect behind it, it's no big deal if his masterpiece is now playing on mobile screens.

While Christopher Nolan clearly poured his heart and soul into the making of The Odyssey, which is now available on digital platforms, he doesn't appear to be fazed by the reality that his film will now be displayed on a smaller scale.

'As long as I'm getting paid,' Nolan said. 'It's actually fun to see people watching my films on planes. Because it's a very concentrated experience.'

For over two decades, Nolan has directed blockbuster flicks that are as dazzling with their cinematography as they are dense in plot construction. But The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon as Homeric protagonist Odysseus, took the visual spectacle to another level as the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX 15-perf/65mm film cameras.

A movie with that level of technical craftsmanship sounds like an experience meant to be enjoyed in a sophisticated cinema. Nolan, however, recognizes that the consumption of The Odyssey is not something that he can gatekeep.

'People watch movies the way they want to watch movies. In the course of my lifetime, the way we're able to engage with movies at home has gone forward leaps and bounds, from VHS to DVD to streaming at 4K. I'm actually excited for it to reach a new audience,' he said.

The Oscar Buzz Surrounding 'The Odyssey'

Whether The Odyssey is playing inside a moviehouse or streaming on a tablet, the acting performances in this Greek epic come across clearly as top-tier. Since the film came out this past summer, there's been buzz surrounding Damon and the end of his decades-long acting Oscars drought. In late July, Variety quoted an anonymous Oscar voter as saying, 'I think Matt has to win the Oscar. He has to.'

When the same outlet released its predictions for Oscar nominations and winners last week, it wasn't just Damon who made the cut. John Leguizamo, who plays Odysseus' loyal slave Eumeus, was named an Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actor. Anne Hathaway (Penelope) and Samantha Morton (Circe) were projected to get nods for Best Supporting Actress, with Hathaway eyed by Variety as the winner.

As for technical Oscars, the record books show that Nolan has a strong track record. Films like 2008's The Dark Knight, 2010's Inception, and 2017's Dunkirk have been nominated in categories like cinematography, art direction, and visual effects. At the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony, Oppenheimer took home Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing, along with the grand prize of Best Picture.

In all likelihood, The Odyssey will be in the running for several categories when the Oscar nominations are announced in January. By then, legions of fans will have replayed, dissected, and appreciated the film on a host of mobile gadgets. That wasn't exactly the viewing experience that Nolan was gunning for when he worked on The Odyssey, but for more than one good reason, the Academy Award-winning director doesn't appear to mind.