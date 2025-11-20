Kevin Spacey, once one of Hollywood's most decorated actors, has revealed that he is now effectively homeless, admitting in a stark new interview that he has 'very little' income left after years of legal battles and industry exile.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the 66-year-old Oscar winner said he has been drifting between hotels, Airbnbs and friends' spare rooms since losing his home, describing his finances as drained and his life packed away in storage.

Although he was acquitted of sexual assault charges in both the UK and the US, Spacey says Hollywood continues to shut its doors, leaving him in a precarious position as he attempts to rebuild his name and livelihood.

'Everything Is In Storage': Actor Says Legal Costs Left Him With Nothing

Spacey, who was acquitted in 2023 of multiple sexual assault charges in the UK, told the publication that the financial toll of defending himself has been 'astronomical.' He confessed, 'I've had very little coming in and everything going out,' adding that he no longer has a permanent residence.

'Everything is in storage,' he said. 'I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I'll be able to decide where I want to settle down again.'

The actor, known for his roles in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects, and House of Cards, said he is trying to rebuild his life and career, but the industry has been slow to welcome him back.

From Red Carpets to Rental Rooms

Spacey's fall from grace began in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual misconduct. More allegations followed, leading Netflix to cut ties with him and remove him from several film projects. Though he was ultimately acquitted in both the US and UK, the damage to his reputation and finances has been severe.

'Because the costs over these last seven years have been astronomical,' Spacey told The Telegraph, 'I lost my house in Baltimore. I've been living in hotels, Airbnbs, and friends' places.'

A Career In Freefall And A Fight To Work Again

Despite his legal vindication, Spacey says Hollywood continues to blacklist him. He has taken minor roles in independent productions and made a surprise appearance at a Cannes gala earlier this year, but mainstream opportunities remain elusive.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Spacey has begun performing classic songs in intimate venues, hoping to reconnect with audiences and rebuild his public image.

'In weird ways, I feel I'm back to where I first started,' he said. 'I just go where the work is.'

He has also hinted at directing and producing future projects, including a recently completed feature film, though its distribution prospects remain unclear.

Public Reaction: Sympathy and Scepticism

The revelation has sparked a divided response online. Some social media users expressed sympathy for the actor, noting that he was never convicted of a crime. Others remain critical, arguing that his downfall was the result of his own actions and that his attempts at a comeback are premature.

'He's trying to rewrite the narrative,' one user posted on X. 'But the public hasn't forgotten.'

Still, others pointed to the broader conversation about 'cancel culture' and whether individuals who have been legally cleared should be allowed to return to public life.

What's Next for Spacey?

Spacey has hinted at a desire to direct and produce more projects, including a feature film he recently completed. Whether the industry—and the public—are ready to embrace him again remains uncertain.

For now, the actor says he is focused on survival and staying creative, even if that means performing in small venues and living out of a suitcase.

'You get through it,' he said. 'You just keep going.'