Khloe Kardashian is sick and tired of the rumours surrounding her private life especially the recent ones about a second pregnancy and her alleged reconciliation with ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star addressed speculations that she is pregnant with her second child with Thompson in a series of tweets. In the first, she admitted that she rarely goes to social media these days because she avoids toxic reports about her life. She revealed that she is hurt by what she has been reading recently about her personal life.

"I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away," she tweeted. "The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

"The nasty things you're saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS," Kardashian added.

The 35-year-old reality TV star encouraged everyone to spread positivity instead of writing or talking about gossip. She would rather choose goodness as "opposed to nastiness."

Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness. — KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

An insider claimed that Kardashian is "frustrated and tired" of hearing these rumours about her alleged pregnancy and her reunion with Thompson. She took to social media because she "wanted to address the fact that she's not pregnant with his child and clear up any misconceptions."

Rumours that Kardashian is pregnant with her second child with Thompson came after fans noticed that she has been wearing baggy outfits. Her social media photos show her in clothes that hide her stomach and she has reportedly been posing in angles that hide her "growing belly."

Speculations that Kardashian wants to have another baby with Thompson also came after she opened up about getting a sperm donor. She said in a recent episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" that the basketball player has agreed to be the donor since they remain friends even after their split.