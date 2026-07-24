Katie Price's marriage to Lee Andrews has taken another ugly turn, with reports saying Piers Morgan dropped plans for a filmed interview after an alleged threat, while fresh claims about the couple's relationship and legal troubles have left the pair under intense scrutiny in the UK and Dubai.

The headline-grabbing fallout centres on the couple's headline-making split between Britain and the UAE, and it comes as Price is said to have sought legal advice over the future of the marriage.

Price and Andrews married in Dubai in late January after an extremely brief romance, a pace that immediately set tongues wagging.

Since then, the relationship has been dragged through prison reports, fraud allegations, online rows and a steady drip of claims that have kept it in the tabloids almost without pause. It has been, frankly, a bit of a mess.

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Katie Price Marriage Under Pressure

The news came after reports said Price had consulted divorce lawyers while remaining in the UK, as Andrews continued to deal with legal problems in Dubai.

That report followed months of speculation about whether the marriage could survive the strain of distance, public attention and Andrews' ongoing detention and legal issues.

According to the reports available, Andrews has spent periods in Al-Awir prison and faced claims linked to unpaid debts, including an alleged hire car bill said to be worth about 266,000 dirhams, roughly £54,000, and another debt of around 74,800 dirhams, about £15,000, said to relate to legal fees.

Those figures were reported, but the underlying cases have not been independently tested here, so they remain allegations rather than settled fact.

Andrews has denied wrongdoing throughout. He has also rejected accusations circulating online from former acquaintances and anonymous social media accounts, which have only added to the noise around the marriage.

The result is a very public spiral, with little of the couple's story staying private for long.

Piers Morgan and the Interview That Never Happened

One of the stranger twists came when reports claimed Andrews had been in talks to appear on Piers Morgan's YouTube show for an interview that would have included a lie detector test. That plan apparently collapsed before it ever reached the screen.

It was reported that Morgan later described Andrews as 'dangerous to deal with' after pulling out of the appearance.

That phrase does a lot of work on its own, and it leaves the impression that whatever was discussed behind the scenes, it was not a straightforward booking. Ordinary showbusiness friction this was not.

Andrews has also attracted criticism over comments he made about his mental health on social media. The same reporting trail later claimed a private voice note suggested those comments formed part of a legal strategy, though that recording has not been independently verified. In a story already crowded with claims, it is the kind of detail that muddies the water further rather than clearing it.

The Marriage Keeps Spinning

The most recent reporting suggests Price has kept hold of evidence related to disputed incidents throughout the relationship, including messages and documentation that could become relevant if legal action follows. It was also reported that she never paid money towards Andrews' release from prison, despite rumours online that said otherwise.

That matters because the marriage has repeatedly been discussed in terms of loyalty, money and trust. Price has publicly backed Andrews at various points, but the latest reports suggest patience may be running thin.

She is said to be concentrating on work in the UK after the success of her documentary, while Andrews remains in Dubai facing continuing legal issues.

The wider picture is not exactly hard to read. A whirlwind marriage, a long-distance arrangement, repeated arrests, claims of fraud, social media crossfire, then a proposed interview that apparently fell apart before it began.

It is the kind of celebrity saga that moves so fast it can start to look almost mad.

There is still no clean ending to any of it. What is clear is that the couple's relationship has become one of the most talked-about in showbusiness, not because it looks stable, but because it keeps throwing up new problems every time the story seems to settle down, and that is where things stand for now.