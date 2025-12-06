Kim Kardashian's legal journey has taken an unexpected turn after the reality star claimed that using ChatGPT to study for the California bar exam may have led her astray. A milestone that could have been career-defining instead became a bitter setback, with the entrepreneur admitting that the AI tool gave her incorrect answers most of the time. Nevertheless, in a show of the resilience she has demonstrated throughout her six years of legal training, Kardashian insists she is still 'all in until I pass', setting the stage for one of the most closely watched bar exam retakes in recent history.

At 45, Kim Kardashian has spent years documenting her unconventional path to becoming a lawyer, all while remaining under intense public scrutiny and fascination. Her admission has renewed questions about the use of artificial intelligence in high-stakes legal training, as she relied heavily on ChatGPT during her studies. The star revealed that she would at times upload photos of complex questions into the tool, only to find that it produced misleading explanations.

Speaking during Vanity Fair's lie-detector series, she said: 'It has made me fail tests all the time. And then I'll get mad, and I'll yell at it.' She added that the chatbot had become something of a 'frenemy', a characterisation that quickly fuelled online debate about AI reliability.

How Kim Kardashian's AI Misstep Became a High-Profile Setback

Kardashian sat the California bar exam in July after completing the state's four-year Law Office Study Programme, which allows candidates to train under practising attorneys rather than attend law school. Her study routine was intense, with months of preparation reportedly stretching to as much as nine hours a day. Despite those efforts, she fell short of the required score of 1,390 out of 2,000 points to pass.

The result hit her harder than expected. Kardashian told Time magazine that the failure left her feeling 'really uncomfortable' and uncertain about her abilities, particularly after devoting years to her legal studies. Yet she quickly returned to the disciplined mindset that has defined her journey. She said she is 'pretty good' at turning setbacks into opportunities, focusing on what needed to change ahead of her next attempt.

Kardashian has reached several significant milestones along the way. She passed the First-Year Law Students' Examination, known as the baby bar, in 2021 after multiple attempts and later completed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam. In May, she celebrated finishing her apprenticeship with a small backyard ceremony, where her mentors praised her dedication in balancing motherhood, business ventures, filming schedules and criminal justice advocacy. They highlighted her involvement in clemency efforts that have 'helped reunite families, and brought national attention to the most broken parts of our legal system'.

Although the July exam did not go her way, Kardashian said she refused to dwell on the disappointment. In a message shared on Instagram, she wrote: 'Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass. Falling short isn't failure. It's fuel'. She added that coming close to passing has only strengthened her motivation ahead of her next exam on Feb. 24 and 25.

Kardashian also chose to speak publicly about the result before it was posted online, saying she wanted to be transparent with fans. She explained: 'I wanted to mention it first and let people know that it didn't go my way'.

Why Kim Kardashian's ChatGPT Confession Has Sparked Wider Debate

Legal educators emphasise that although technology is widely used for quick summaries and sample explanations, chatbots may produce confidently worded but inaccurate information, particularly in areas involving subtle legal doctrines or jurisdiction-specific rules.

Her case has also drawn attention to the growing tendency among students to use AI as a quick and convenient solution, even when doing so risks compromising quality in areas that demand the utmost accuracy. Reactions on social platforms were mixed. Some critics questioned her decision to rely on an AI program for such a major exam, while others applauded her candour and her determination to move forward.

Kardashian's journey has become a striking example of the evolving intersection of celebrity culture, legal education, and the growing influence of artificial intelligence as she prepares for the February retake.