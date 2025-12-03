Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce, finalised in late 2025, has stunned Hollywood, ending what many viewed as one of the entertainment industry's most enduring marriages. After 19 years together, insiders cited by tabloids now claim the couple's children were 'thrilled' to see Kidman finally walk away, framing the split as long overdue.

Though these claims remain unverified, they have fuelled speculation that the marriage had been troubled behind the scenes for years.

Meanwhile, Urban is reportedly struggling emotionally, with close friends quoted as saying the 57-year-old singer is 'running on empty'. Kidman, 56, has offered subtle hints about the separation, contributing further to global fascination with the breakup.

Their separation, which was finalised in late 2025, terminated a 19-year romance that had withstood both celebrity and touring life cycles and gossip.

Reports Claim Kidman's Children Felt 'Relief' After Breakup

Tabloid insiders allege the couple's children were quietly pleased that their mother had ended the marriage, suggesting Kidman had carried 'more than her share' of emotional weight over the years.

The claims, while speculative, have gained traction online, with fans debating whether these leaks reflect genuine family sentiment or tabloid exaggeration. Still, the narrative has reinforced the perception that Kidman's departure was neither sudden nor unexpected.

Urban's Emotional Struggles Raise Concern Among Friends

Sources quoted by IBTimes UK describe Urban as being in 'emotional free fall', with friends reportedly worried about his well-being as the divorce became public.

In October, the country star dramatically collapsed on stage during a Nashville concert after a fan shouted Kidman's name. Though Urban laughed it off, insiders later suggested the moment reflected his fragile state.

PerthNow reported that those close to Urban fear he may not be coping well with the separation, despite maintaining a composed public image during ongoing tour dates.

Kidman's Subtle Confirmation During Filming Of Practical Magic 2

Kidman herself has given soft confirmation of the split. During an interview with Ariana Grande for Interview Magazine, she noted she was 'getting along' thanks to feeling 'safe and loved' by her co-stars during the earliest months of separation.

Her emotional phrasing was widely interpreted as her first acknowledgement of the breakup. The India Times reported that Kidman's remarks triggered renewed speculation about the state of her marriage even before any official announcement.

Rumours Surround Urban's 'Wandering Eye' Add Fuel To Speculation

Adding to the online drama, FandomWire highlighted renewed fan discussion about Urban's professional closeness to younger singer-songwriter Karley Scott Collins after she posted about sharing stage time with him.

While there is no verified evidence of any romantic connection, the chatter has layered yet another controversial thread onto the already messy divorce narrative.

Public Reaction Shows Fascination With Celebrity Vulnerability

Social media has amplified the drama, and hashtags such as #KidmanUrbanDivorce and #KeithUrbanFragile are trending worldwide. The book has become a popular cultural discussion point, as it captures public interest in celebrity relationships and the human cost of fame.

There have been reactions of shock and sympathy from the fans. Most people defended Kidman and admired her strength and how she deserved to be happy after a long period of stress. Some people expressed concerns about Urban, his weak condition, and his wish to achieve some normalcy.

The divorce of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban is a high-profile 2025 divorce that highlights the instability of even long-time celebrity marriages, whether the rumours about Urban's wandering eye are true or not. In Kidman's case, it is a new start. In the case of Urban, it is one of the saddest chapters that could become a key to his future actions, both personally and professionally.