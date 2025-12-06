The Iron Lung movie has surged back into the spotlight as horror fans search for confirmed details on where the film will screen, when ticket sales will open and how much they may need to pay.

Interest intensified after Markiplier released new footage displaying the film's extreme practical effects, renewing attention on the adaptation of the cult indie horror game and prompting a surge in online queries about availability and access.

Iron Lung Movie Release Date And Distribution Plan

The theatrical release of Iron Lung has been set for 30 January 2026. The project stands out in the current film landscape because it is entirely self-financed and self-distributed by Markiplier, whose real name is Mark Fischbach. As the film's writer, director, producer and lead actor, he is steering the project outside traditional studio channels.

Instead of a nationwide rollout through major cinema chains, Iron Lung will debut in approximately 50 to 100 independent theatres across the United States. A full list of participating cinemas has not yet been announced, and details are expected closer to the release date as agreements are finalised.

Where To Watch: Limited Theatrical Screening Information

For its debut, Iron Lung will screen exclusively in select US cinemas. Because the distribution is independent, screening locations will vary and may differ from typical wide-release horror films. Independent theatres are expected to anchor the initial release, with interest levels likely to determine whether additional venues or cities are added.

International availability has not been confirmed. Viewers in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and Asia currently have no official theatrical release information. Fans worldwide are monitoring announcements from Markiplier for updates, especially concerning any expanded release plan and potential international partners.

A streaming release date is also unknown. The film is expected to transition to digital platforms after its theatrical window, but no service or timeline has been identified.

Where To Buy Tickets For Iron Lung

Ticket sales have not yet commenced. Due to the film's self-distribution model, ticket purchasing will likely be purchased directly through the websites and box offices of participating independent theatres. Listings are also expected to appear on cinema aggregation platforms once individual venues begin adding the film to their schedules.

No official ticketing partner has been named, meaning fans should watch for announcements from the filmmaker regarding when and where sales will begin. Updates are anticipated closer to the release date, once the final theatre list is confirmed.

How Much You Should Expect To Pay

Since Iron Lung will be screened in independent cinemas, pricing will differ by region and theatre. Typical ticket prices for independent venues in the United States range from $12 to $20 (£9 to £15), depending on city and screening time.

No formal pricing structure has been announced for Iron Lung, and there is no indication yet of premium pricing being applied due to its limited-release nature. Prices will ultimately be set by the individual cinemas participating in the rollout.

Why Iron Lung Is Generating Major Buzz

The original Iron Lung game, released in 2022, gained a strong following for its minimalist and atmospheric horror, trapping players inside a tiny submarine navigating an ocean of blood on a remote moon.

The film adaptation has drawn significant attention for reportedly using record levels of fake blood and for marking Markiplier's move into feature filmmaking. The trailer's intense visuals and the game's existing cult fanbase have contributed to rising search interest and anticipation among viewers.

Background On The Story And Cast

The film follows the central premise of the game, focusing on a convict tasked with piloting a micro-submarine through a hostile, uncharted environment. Markiplier leads the cast, joined by Caroline Rose Kaplan and other confirmed performers. Game creator David Szymanski is also involved in the production and is reported to have made a cameo.