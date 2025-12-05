Kim Kardashian told the world that her ex-husband, Kanye West, accused her of faking her violent 2016 robbery experience in Paris, France.

In the 4 December episode of the reality show, The Kardashians, featuring her and her celebrity family, Kim K recalled the night a group of men and a woman entered her Parisian accommodation and threatened to hurt her if she would not give up her possessions.

Looking Back at the Robbery

The incident happened during the 2016 Paris Fashion Week. Multiple suspects were arrested in January 2017 and 10 individuals were charged. In May 2025, eight of the suspects were found guilty of the $10 million jewellery robbery, and two were dismissed.

She then talked about how hurt she was when some famous personalities thought she made up the robbery story.

'Howard Stern was famously mocking it all the time. He was saying that I'm sick and it's such a joke and I made it all up. I remember he was so defiant about it,' Kim K said in the episode as reported by Us Weekly. 'And I was like, "How can you be so certain? People trust you." That always stuck with me.'

Then she dropped a hint that even her then-husband Kanye thought that she was not telling the truth.

'Even my ex-husband had said, "You've faked your robbery for a TV show." And he had said that in front of all these people," she said without mentioning the rapper's name, who she was married to from 2014 to 2021. 'That was a knife to my heart. Just to think that someone wouldn't believe you that is so close to you, that should know you and that should know how much that affected your life.'

She added that she was really bothered by the hoax accusations. So she felt relieved when the case progressed in the Parisian court to face her robbers and watch them receive their sentence.

Her family showed support throughout the ordeal. In the same episode, Kim's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, said that Kim was so hurt when other people did not believe her, while her mother Kris Jenner stated, 'The narrative that my daughter would make something like this up was ludicrous. It was just unfathomable that somebody could have said something like that.'

KimYe's Growing Feud

The former couple, who share four kids North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, is not seeing each other eye-to-eye recently, especially when co-parenting their kids.

The reality star-turned-actress revealed that one of their children already knew what was happening to their family.

'As much as people think that I have the luxury of walking away and not dealing ever again, that's not my reality. This person — we have four kids together,' Kim shared.

Kim also said during an earlier episode of the reality show that she felt frustrated with her ex's erratic behaviour.'

'Sometimes I just feel like snapping, but I can't. I just can't,' Kardashian also shared as reported by People.

Kim K also said that the stress related to Kanye's public aggression towards her triggered her skin condition.