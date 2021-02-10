Kim Kardashian lashed out at haters who tried to put her daughter North West down over a painting the girl worked hard on.

The 40-year-old reality TV star went on Instagram Story to share a photo of the beautiful landscape oil painting her 7-year-old daughter did. The proud mum captioned the artwork, "My little artist North." While some praised the girl for her talent, there were those who questioned if she really did all the work. They doubted that she created the beautiful piece because it is similar to the works of Bob Ross.

"I'm supposed to go but I can't stop thinking about how north west did not paint this," wrote one Twitter user, whose message Kardashian reposted but with the username blocked out. She also shared an article from Daily Mail that doubted the child's skills with the headline, "North West did not paint this."

Kardashian was not having any of the doubts as she responded in a succeeding post, "Don't play with me when it comes to my children!"

"My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone," she continued.

Kim Kardashian shared numerous tweets. Kim said "Oh really Bob Ross trending bc of my baby's masterpiece."

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star pointed out the "embarrassing" chatter on social media about her daughter's painting. She said these "op-ed pieces in the media and social media" are from "grown adults" who try to break down whether or not her daughter really painted the landscape.

"How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome? Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!" Kardashian wrote.

Kim Kardashian shared more tweets. She also shared sketches made by Kanye West and said "Throwback to some of her dads art work that he did when he was a kid."

She reiterated that "North West painted that." In her anger, she misspelled "period" and wrote in all capital letters.

To prove her point, the SKIMS founder shared throwback photos of Kanye West's artwork to show where North got her artistic skills from. She shared a series of photos and paintings that the rapper made when he was a kid.