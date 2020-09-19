Kim Kardashian is concerned about her husband Kanye West's"mood swings and the manic episodes". The reality TV star is already dealing with a lot in terms of the rapper's battle with mental health.

"She doesn't care about the tweets, that is Kanye being Kanye," a source told exclusively to US Weekly. But, the mother-of-four is concerned about his mood swings and manic episodes "that are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with" the insider added.

Kim Kardashian is "deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling," the source said adding, "It's a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time."

The source added Kim been "patient, given him the space to be creative, hoping that would be a healthy outlet for him to express himself," noting that the "best intentions often lead to negative outcomes."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, 39, "isn't surprised" that Kanye, 43, hasn't been "abiding to terms of his care plan" that they discussed. "Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn't healthy for Kanye," the insider added.

Kim and Kanye have been married since 2014, and share four children together North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 16 months.

Iâ€™M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND Why advertise with us September 18, 2020

Kanye has gone on several Twitter rants and had meltdowns during his only presidential rally in July. Another source told the outlet that Kim is "committed to holding it together for their kids."

Kanye, went on a Twitter rant earlier this week, attacking the music industry for its current practices. He dragged Taylor Swift into it and wrote that he will help her "personally" to get her master recordings back.