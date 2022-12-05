Pete Davidson is reportedly not the only one who has found a new love interest following his split from Kim Kardashian. It is believed that she has also moved on with rap artist Drake.

Davidson and the reality TV star broke up in August. Now he is reportedly dating model Emily Ratajkowski. They even sat courtside together to watch the New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA match at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, Dec. 4.

As for Kardashian, she and Drake, who is believed to be Kanye West's nemesis, are reportedly in a "no-strings-attached" kind of relationship. A source told Heatworld that the rapper "finds Kim hot and likes the idea of hooking up and seeing where it takes them. But the idea of an all-out war with Kanye put him off at first."

The insider said, "There's already a ton of bad blood as Drake and Kim have flirted with each other in the past. To be honest Drake's a little frightened of Ye. But now he's willing to bite the bullet and see where things go with Kim."

Drake and Kardashian have reportedly already arranged to "meet at an exclusive spot in LA" and that their relationship "is all on the down low for now" but Kim's excited. She figures a high-profile romance is what she needs – it'll be a huge win if she and Drake become a thing."

The feud between Drake, 36, and West, 45, reportedly started in 2010 when the "Donda" hitmaker removed the Canadian artist from his track "All Of The Lights." They have since been taking shots at each other in public.

According to the publication, Kardashian, 42, has "always been a point of contention between the two" men, especially after Drake seemingly hinted in the past at having had an affair with the reality TV star.

At that time, sources for the publication claimed that "Drake was very open in telling people that Ye was batting way out of his league." He reportedly never understood what Kardashian saw in the Yeezy designer "and found it kind of a travesty that she was trapped inside his prison of dysfunction."

Insiders alleged that West also hated Drake and found him a threat. "He had it in his head that Drake was after Kim, and suspected something had gone on between them before and even during their marriage." However, Kardashian and Drake have yet to comment on reports that they are now dating.