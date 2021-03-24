Kanye West believes that the divorce with Kim Kardashian will not push through as he sees the situation as part of a chess game.

The Yeezy founder reportedly does not believe that his wife will actually go through with the divorce. He does not think that she wants their marriage to end and sees their situation as a "move in a chess game." This is "why he hasn't reacted or done anything" to process the legalities on his end.

"Kanye hasn't filed a response to Kim's divorce filing because he still doesn't accept that Kim will see the divorce through to completion," a source told Hollywood Life.

"He knows how Kim is and he knows that she does not want to do this," the source added and claimed that West "seems to have no plans of filing a response anytime soon, either" which only stunned her family.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star filed for divorce in February following rumours that her marriage with the rapper is on the rocks. They have been living separate lives with the mum-of-four mostly with the kids at their home in L.A. while West stayed at his Wyoming ranch. His presidential campaign and the pandemic reportedly affected their marriage.

Kardashian has since hired Hollywood attorney Laura Wasser to help with the divorce papers. Among the lawyer's celebrity clients include Johnny Depp, Britney Spears, Ryan Reynolds, and Christina Aguillera, to name a few.

"Kim loves Kanye and her plan to turn things around by filing for divorce has backfired. She had visions of the news breaking and Kanye would, in turn, have a reality check, yet instead, he basically rolled his eyes," another source told The Sun adding that "filing for divorce was incredibly difficult" for her and had hoped that it would "make Kanye turn his life around, but unfortunately, it hasn't."

West, for his part, has reportedly been telling his friends that Kardashian is only "bluffing" about the divorce. He believes that their marriage is really not over which only infuriates her. But Kris Jenner seemed to confirm the couple is indeed divorcing when she said in an interview that it will be difficult especially when there are children involved.