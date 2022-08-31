Meghan Markle has been "over-dramatising" an alleged fire in Archie's room in South Africa, a royal commentator claimed after the incident was compared to Prince William fracturing his skull in his younger days.

The wife of Prince Harry recalled an incident that happened during a trip to South Africa in 2019 during the premiere episode of her Spotify podcast titled "Archetypes." Meghan Markle described how a fire broke out in Archie's room on their South African property while he was in the care of a nanny.

Archie was just a few months old at the time. Fortunately, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's firstborn was unharmed because the nanny took Archie downstairs when the heater in his room began to smoke.

The Daily Mail's Editor-at-Large Richard Kay, during a recent appearance on "Palace Confidential," talked about an incident that happened to Prince William in the 1990s, where the Duke of Cambridge was rushed to the hospital after being hit "over the head with a golf club," which left Prince Charles continuing on with a scheduled royal engagement after checking in on his son.

The royal commentator said, "Meghan seems to be making a point that she shouldn't have been asked to continue with her royal engagement. Well, I kind of, remember when William got clubbed over the head with a golf club and was rushed to hospital."

Richard Kay also noted that Prince William needed "surgery" for a "fractured skull" and Prince Charles "carried on with his engagements." He furthered, "He went to check on his son at [the] hospital but knowing that everything was ok, he went back to hosting a very important evening engagement."

The British journalist also stated, "There is something about royals just carrying on and doing things. But I think she was over-dramatising this particular episode."

The revelations of Meghan Markle on her "Archetypes" podcast, as per Daily Mail's diary editor Richard Eden, clearly showed that she "did misunderstand the Royal family." He also said, "[She misunderstood] you have to carry out your duties, it's not all about you."

Meghan Markle has yet to comment on the latest remarks of royal experts Richard Kay and Richard Eden about how she allegedly "over-dramatised" the fire incident in Archie's room in South Africa. Meanwhile, after Serena Williams, the better half of Prince Harry will be interviewing Mariah Carey for the second episode of the "Archetypes" podcast.