Kim Kardashian has reportedly removed a photo featuring Meghan Markle from her Instagram account, shortly after sharing it in a carousel celebrating her mother Kris Jenner's 70th birthday.

The snapshot showed Kardashian, 45, in a purple gown and Markle, 44, in a black turtleneck dress, smiling together. Prince Harry appeared in the background wearing a tuxedo. Its deletion has ignited rumours about whether tensions or private decisions led to the removal.

The birthday bash, held at Jeff and Lauren Bezos' home on 8 November, featured a James Bond theme with casino tables, passed appetizers, and a photobooth.

Attendees included Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Bruno Mars performing, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Ciara, Mariah Carey, Oprah, Adele, the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and more. Kris Jenner herself wore a red strapless Givenchy Haute Couture gown with black gloves and shared glimpses of the evening on Instagram, calling it a 'magical night celebrating my 70th birthday with beautiful family and friends'.

A source told US Weekly that phones were generally discouraged at the event, making the photobooth a primary source of photos.

Initially, Kardashian included Markle in a carousel photo that features attendees like her family and childhood friends, Paris, and Nicky Hilton. Both women were pictured smiling at the camera.

However, shortly after having the photos up on her Instagram, Kardashian removed Markle from the carousel.

Royal sources and media outlets have speculated that the deletion was not a public statement, but a personal decision by Kardashian. An insider said, 'Kim wanted to keep the focus on her mother and the party, not create online distractions'.

However, the Kardashians have not publicly commented on the now-deleted Instagram photo yet.

Social Media Reacts to Kim K's Deleted Photos

Fans and media immediately noticed the photo's removal. Online discussions questioned whether the deletion came over tension between the stars or was simply an oversight.

Analysts suggested that celebrities, especially figures like the Kardashians and the Royal Family, carefully curate their social media images to manage public perception.

Kardashian had previously posted an extensive Instagram tribute to her mother, praising Kris' grace, compassion, and influence on the family. She wrote 'HAPPY 70TH BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ON THE PLANET! You are so blessed with the most amazing family surrounded by so much love!'

While the deletion has drawn attention, insiders emphasise that such decisions are often private, but whether it has Markle's stamp or not is also unknown.

Prince Harry and Meghan's Celebrity Events

Prior to Prince Harry and Markle's attendance at Jenner's large dance floor with Bruno Mars performing live, the pair were booked and busy for the day.

On the same day, Prince Harry and Markle attended multiple events before the maint event at Bezos, including the annual Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, where they posed with tennis star Serena Williams.

The charity gala honoured Williams' work supporting children and maternal health, and featured other celebrities like Kerry Washington, Nicole Richie, Jessica Alba, and Demi Lovato.