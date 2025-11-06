Hollywood's most prominent momager, Kris Jenner, welcomed her seventh decade with a youthful new look.

The reality star, who celebrated her 70th birthday on Wednesday, noticeably exuded a younger aura during Lauren Sánchez's star-studded bachelorette party in May.

People confirmed Page Six's report that the head of the Kardashian-Jenner household went under the knife for some cosmetic enhancements under New York City's famous surgeon, Dr Steven Levine.

Based on the doctor's website, the cosmetic surgeon 'specialises in natural-looking enhancements of the face, breasts, and body.'

Some of Dr Levine's specialties include tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and all types of face lifts that fix visible signs of ageing like loose jowls, sagging skin, and creases.

Kris' 'Best Version'

Speaking with Vogue Arabia regarding her recent facelift, 'The Kardashians' star claimed that she had physical enhancements for her own sake.

'I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,' she shared with the publication that was published in August. 'I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.'

She also talked about her thoughts on ageing, saying that getting older does not mean that people should give up on making themselves look or feel good.

'If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don't want to do anything – then don't do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It's my version,' she said.

Kris also mentioned in an interview with the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that she has a secret password for friends and family who want treatments from Dr Levine, so he won't be swarmed by the public.

The mum-of-six explained in the podcast, 'I said, "But do I have your permission to say who you are?" And he goes, "Listen, I'll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, 'I'm Kris Jenner's best friend, and can I have a consultation?" They have to say the secret password.'

No Expense Spared

Jenner reportedly did not hold back on making herself look and feel good, no matter how much it cost.

A source allegedly told Star that Jenner spent a million dollars to look younger and 'to stay fabulous for as long as humanly possible.' According to the source, 'Jenner won't cop to exactly how much she spent on her facelift, but when someone suggested it was worth the $250K she spent, she didn't correct them.'

The source also claimed that Jenner's transformation did not stop on her face. 'She got extensive work on her body to get her skin lifted from head to toe, which could easily run her another quarter million.'

Jenner also spends a significant amount to maintain her new look, which could include Botox and injectables to boost collagen production. The source added that she spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to get all the latest anti-ageing devices that money can buy.