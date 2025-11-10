Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has long been known for blending her no-filter vibe and candour with her A-list movie star status. Known for her roles in blockbusters and her witty, down-to-earth interviews, she rarely shies away from speaking her mind. So when she used the word 'annoying' to describe Kourtney Kardashian of Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame, it made headlines. And the reason behind her remark is both pointed and revealing about her view of the celebrity-obsessed culture around her.

Why Lawrence Called Kourtney 'Annoying'

In a video released by Vanity Fair on 7 November, Jennifer Lawrence sat down with her Die My Love co-star Robert Pattinson and openly admitted how she felt about Kourtney Kardashian. 'Everything has to be an announcement,' she said, citing examples like Kourtney proclaiming she won't wear outfits anymore or that she doesn't have a television in her room. Lawrence also added, 'She drives me nuts.'

Her critique seems less about Kourtney personally and more about a broader culture of oversharing, where even the most mundane lifestyle choices are broadcast as if they were breaking news. Lawrence's tone suggests frustration, calling out what she sees as performative gestures masquerading as authenticity. That's what she believes Kourtney is doing, hence the blunt 'annoying' label.

Jennifer Lawrence Picks Her Favourite Kardashian and Her History With the Family

Interestingly, while Jennifer Lawrence had strong words for Kourtney, she offered a contrasting view when asked about Khloé Kardashian. When shown a photo of Khloé, Lawrence didn't hesitate and said 'Yes' as she named Khloé her favourite among the Kardashians. This shows that her criticism is not a blanket condemnation of the entire family but a specific take on one member's approach to fame.

Lawrence's connection to the Kardashians goes beyond casual commentary. She made a cameo appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2019, answering the phone when Khloé and Scott Disick tried to call the family matriarch. Over the years, she's grown friendly with Kris Jenner, going as far back as her 25th birthday social media shout out when Kris posted a photo of her and Lawrence lying on a bed together, cheekily captioned, 'Happy Birthday you piece of shit... God I love you #Jenniferlawrence thanks for making this night a night to remember.....even if we did get caught... I love you Happy Birthday Gorgeous!!! #Bible #momager #doll.'

Moreover, her relationship with the family gives added context to her comments because they come from someone within the Kardashian orbit. Her perspective isn't that of a distant critic, but of someone who's seen the group up close. Furthermore, other than the personal dynamics, Lawrence's statement went viral because it brings forward a big question: in an age where celebrities constantly share every facet of their lives, when does telling become performance? Her critique of Kourtney points to a cultural tension between authenticity and announcement, between living and showcasing.