Kim Kardashian talked about co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West and how she has not talked bad about him in front of their children during Monday's podcast interview with Angie Martinez.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was brought to tears when she talked about the struggles of co-parenting her children with the rapper on the IRL Podcast. The exes share daughters North, 9, Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.

She admitted, "co-parenting is really f***ing hard." But despite what is going on with West, she said she tries hard to shield the children from what plays out online. She still protects him for their kids' sake.

"If they don't know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup s*** that they are not ready to deal with," Kardashian told Martinez adding, "When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could."

The SKIMS founder said she "definitely protected" West and "still will in the eyes" of their children and for their sake. She expounded on that when she revealed that in her home, they "don't know anything that goes on [in] the outside world."

Even at school, she is assured that they do not have public access to information about what is being said about their father. She shared that it helps that some of her best friends are the teachers so she knows "what goes on at recess and lunchtime" and hears "what is being talked about."

Kardashian admitted that at times she has no choice but put on a happy face in front of their kids. When they ask to play West's music in the car, then she would do so.

She shared, "If we are riding to school, and they want to listen to their dad's music — no matter what we are going through — I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids. [I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry."

Kardashian finalised her divorce settlement with West in November this year, which included $200,000 monthly child support from the Grammy winner. He is also responsible for half of their children's medical, school, and security expenses. The exes waived spousal support.