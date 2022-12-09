Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally reached a settlement nearly two years after the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star filed for divorce, a new report claimed.

Court documents, as per Star Magazine, indicated that Kanye West would fork over $200,000 each month in child support for their four children – Psalm, North, Chicago and Saint. The "Praise God" rapper reportedly is also responsible for half of their medical, educational and security costs.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's assets, including properties in Hidden Hills, Calabasas and Malibu, Calif., Idaho, Wyoming, Chicago and Belgium, would be divided according to their prenup agreement. The "Runaway" hitmaker would share joint physical and legal custody of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The publication revealed that Kim Kardashian would keep the $60 million home in Hidden Hills, Calif., where she currently lives, as well as other SoCal properties. A $60 million Malibu beach house went to Kanye West in the split. The "Flashing Lights" singer will also keep his Wyoming ranches.

An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "Kim and Kanye are both satisfied this is the best arrangement possible. There was a whole lot of back-and-forth."

Key for Kim Kardashian was a clause that dictates that they settle any disputes over their family via mediation. Kanye West's erratic behaviour over the last two years, including a disastrous bid for the White House, anti-Semitic rants and calling out the Kardashian-Jenner clan on social media, made the beauty mogul especially wary.

An anonymous tipster claimed, "Kim has made it abundantly clear that his tirades about her family will not be tolerated. The lawyers are ready to act if Kanye puts a step out of line."

Moving forward, Kim Kardashian is allegedly willing to try to keep things amicable. The tattler noted, "It all depends on whether Kanye is being civil. To his credit, Kanye has been at his calmest when he's with the kids, so that's s small mercy. Kim just hopes it sticks."