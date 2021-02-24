Kim Kardashian made it known that she is heartbroken over her divorce from Kanye West through some lines from Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License."

The reality TV star took to her Instagram on Monday to share footage outside a car window during a drive. She accompanied the video with portions of the song which included the lyrics, "All my friends are tired of hearing how much I miss you/ But I kinda feel sorry for them/ 'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do."

"Today I drove through the suburbs/ And pictured I was driving home to you/ I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one/ And I just can't imagine how you could be so OK now that I'm gone," the song continued.

The video seemed to have been taken while on a drive between Los Angeles and the Palm Springs area, given the presence of the windmills. According to E!, Kardashian's mum, Kris Jenner, owns a property in La Quinta, California just on the border of Palm Springs.

KIM KARDASHIAN LISTENING TO DRIVERS LICENSE BY OLIVIA RODRIGO. DAMN THE HEARTBREAK MUST BE HITTING HARD. pic.twitter.com/A2HGLVjk6P — diane (@bIueblvd) February 22, 2021

Fans immediately shared their thoughts on the reality star's post and agreed that she must really miss West. She may have been the one who pulled the plug on their marriage, but theirs was the longest relationship she had so far. They were married for nearly seven years and share four children.

"Kim Kardashian posting videos of the windmills on the way to palm springs while listening to drivers license via Instagram stories is the most relatable thing she's done this year post-divorce news," one fan commented and another wrote, "I don't know why but @KimKardashian listening to @Olivia_Rodrigo drivers license is heartbreaking."

"Kim Kardashian posting Drivers License on her story while her and Kayne are going through a divorce really made me cry, like she going THROUGH it," one user tweeted.

@KimKardashian in her feels listening to drivers license on a long car ride is a whole vibeee. Welcome to the club keeks ??? — kierstenswope (@kierstenswope) February 22, 2021

Kardashian filed for divorce on Feb. 19 after months of rumours about their failing marriage. The decision was reportedly amicable and she and West both agreed to share legal and physical custody of their kids. A source said that West is now living in Cody, Wyoming while she stays in California close to her supportive family.