Kim Kardashian's social media post on Saturday, July 17, had fans speculating that there is a new man in her life since she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share a selfie that showed her in a blue snakeskin high-neck top that accentuated her slim figure. But aside from her stunning looks, the caption on the photo grabbed fans' attention the most. She wrote, "You bring out the best in me."

“Você traz o que há de melhor em mim”



? Kim Kardashian via Instagram pic.twitter.com/zyImFfp0Ds — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) July 18, 2021

Kardashian may be referring to her makeup as she tagged makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic in her post. But others think otherwise with one commenting, "See??? Told you she was taken." Another wrote, "You got a new man and why is it not me."

One more fan suggested that the mum-of-four is glowing because of her new man saying, "Kim who are you dating these days? You're glowing."

"Who's bringing out the best in you now because we all know Kanye wasn't doing that," another asked.

The 40-year-old SKIMS founder has not been seen out with a new man since she filed for divorce from West in February. But she was romantically linked to CNN anchor Van Jones for months amid rumours that her ex-husband has also moved on with Bradley Cooper's ex, supermodel Irina Shayk.

Kardashian has since put the rumours to bed in June during a chat with Andy Cohen. She said they are not dating but the speculations have landed the political commentator "so many dates." She also denied reports that she is seeing Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma.

"I'm not dating either one. Not Van Jones, not Maluma. I've seen [Maluma] a few times, always in Miami. Such a nice guy," she told Cohen during a reunion chat about "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Kardashian has been busy running her business and going on family trips with her children since the split. She and the "Jesus Walks" rapper have agreed on joint custody of their four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. The aspiring lawyer said she and West have a great co-parenting relationship and that she will always consider him as a friend.