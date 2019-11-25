Kim Kardashian West sympathises with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who live under constant media scrutiny and feels she wants the "safest place" for them.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was speaking to an Australian outlet "The Sunday Project" when she was asked if she sympathises with the royal couple, who recently announced legal action against British media for "ruthless" treatment of Meghan Markle. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they along with their six-month-old son Archie are skipping Christmas with the royal family this year. The couple had to again face intense media scrutiny and criticism over the move, reports Metro.

"I think everyone has their own journey. I think their journey is extremely personal, with – you know, what his mother experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi," Kim Kardashian said, referring to Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 at the age of 36.

While announcing action against the tabloids for Meghan, Prince Harry had also referred to the media's approach towards his mother and had said: "My deepest fear is history repeating itself."

"I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces," the 35-year-old said.

Kim added that though only the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex can understand the situation they are in, she would want the "safest place" for them.

"I don't think anyone can really understand what that's like except for them. But I think as I'm older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place," the mother-of-four said.

"I can definitely empathise with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it," the 39-year-old told host Lisa Wilkinson.

The socialite had earlier also defended the former "Suits" actress saying she values the fact that the royal couple brings "attention to important movements that need to happen and things that they're really passionate about," adding that "they're still changing the world."