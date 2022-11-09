Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to be invited to attend the Christmas celebrations of the royal family next month, a new report claimed.

Sources told Heat Magazine that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are banned from gracing the festivities due to the Duke of Sussex's imminent memoir and the royal couple's imminent Netflix docuseries.

An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "Harry won't be sending the family any advance copies of the book. He's not in a position to, anyway, since the publishers want it kept under wraps – but it's already very obvious to all parties that Charles, Camilla, William, and many others of The Firm are going to find huge chunks of its contents highly offensive."

The same tipster added that the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's back-to-back projects seem a bit too much for King Charles III and the other members of the royal family.

It furthered, "So, the palace has gently suggested that this year, Harry and Meghan stay and enjoy their tofu turkey in Montecito, 6,000 miles away. Harry and Meghan will try to dress it up as their decision, but this is a huge snub. The bottom line is that they've both been banned from Christmas."

However, the informant also claimed that not all members of the royal family are actually not on good terms with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Sussex pair has reportedly maintained a good relationship with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

So, it would not come as a surprise if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get Christmas cards from both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice during the holidays.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to comment on the claims that they are both banned to attend the Christmas celebrations of the royal family in December. So, devoted supporters of Archie and Lilibet's parents should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.