King Charles III is reportedly ready to break his silence on Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" and share his side of the story in an interview with the BBC ahead of his coronation on May 6.

The royal family has kept a dignified silence following the release of the Duke of Sussex's autobiography on Jan. 10. Prince William and Kate Middleton snubbed questions from reporters if they have read the book. His Majesty and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, also chose to carry on with their official engagements. They have all stuck to the royal family's motto of "never complain, never explain."

However, that may soon change when the monarch sits down for a landmark interview with the BBC where he could address Prince Harry and the revelations in "Spare." According to the Mirror, the network wants to do a piece to camera about His Majesty's life and his plans as the new monarch. The piece would reportedly feature coverage of his coronation and that the BBC is looking to get Jonathan Dimbleby, 78, a veteran broadcaster and a long-time friend of King Charles III, to do the interview.

The publication claimed that plans are "already up and running for coronation coverage at the BBC, including the profile on the monarch." However, "it is not the done thing to avoid subjects in interviews, so it makes matters tricky."

The monarch is said to be mulling over the possible interview amid concerns from palace aides about the line of questioning. They consider it a "delicate" matter and worry that "even one small comment" about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "would make worldwide news." Aides reportedly do not want to "prompt a response" from the Duke of Sussex "which would be unpredictable."

Meanwhile, according to New Idea, ITV has also asked to do an interview with His Majesty ahead of his coronation. However, the chances that he would agree are slim given that the network also did an interview with Prince Harry about "Spare." The Duke of Sussex sat down with ITV's Tom Bradby to talk about his book.

To avoid mentioning Prince Harry or Meghan Markle, another suggestion would be for King Charles III to release his own footage instead. This way he controls "what is said and would not address the Sussexes." However, reports about the monarch's upcoming interview with the BBC remain unconfirmed.