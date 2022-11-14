It should be a time of celebration for King Charles III as he turns 74 and is in deep preparation for his historic coronation next year, but the new monarch is said to be spending his birthday week reconsidering his future and confiding his fears that he is ultimately "not good enough" for the role to Princess Anne.

Sources told Woman's Day Australia, in its latest edition, that King Charles III has had a rough few weeks and has been paying attention to the relentless chatter that he is perhaps not the perfect fit as King while the monarchy desperately tries to maintain its relevancy in a new world.

Additionally, there are reportedly growing fears that Netflix's "The Crown" is inadvertently undoing years of rehabilitation to his image after the Princess Diana years. An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "Then there's Prince Harry's impending book, right down to him inheriting the throne at a time where Britain hasn't looked this economically bleak in years, he's been very gloomy instead."

The anonymous informant added that even Queen Consort Camilla has not been able to turn around his pessimistic outlook – and "sent him off to talk to Anne." It furthered, "His sister can get through Charles even when Camilla can't. It only took a few minutes for Charles moaning that maybe Diana was right and that Prince William should be king instead of him, and maybe he should stand aside, that Anne told him in no uncertain terms to pull himself together."

Fortunately for King Charles III, Princess Anne can be relied upon to tell him how it is no matter what. A palace mole divulged that Princess Royal told the new monarch his long face could not possibly instil confidence in anyone, from the footman to the prime minister.

It added that "Anne has been tasked with reminding him that there has been no one more prepared to be king than him, after decades of being the understudy to their mother's magnificent reign, and that William deserves a few more years of learning the ropes before Charles even thinks of giving up."

King Charles III has yet to comment on the claims that self-doubt and mounting pressure have him leaning on his sister, Princess Anne. So, devoted supporters of the royal family should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.