"Spare," the title of Prince Harry's book, supposedly has several connotations and nuances that the Duke of Sussex may not be aware of.

Globe Magazine, in its latest edition, shared some of the dictionary meanings of the word "spare," including "not being utilized specifically stored for emergency use," "in excess of what is required," and "superfluous."

An insider told the magazine that although Prince Harry may not have comprehended the title's significance, royal supporters anticipated him to choose something provocative. Since leaving their royal responsibilities in January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have engaged in some dubious behaviour.

The entertainment news outlet reported, "Both, of course, fit Harry, who, as the second royal son, is a reserve in case something happens to his older brother, William, the heir to the throne and future king. Certainly, Harry grew up knowing he was a spare tire. But did he have to end up being like that other reserve king, his uncle Prince Andrew?"

Globe Magazine stated that, even if Prince Harry is not as sleazy as his uncle, Prince Andrew, he nonetheless managed to become a disgrace. The tabloid then listed the additional definitions of the word "spare," including not abundant, ample, sparse, skimpy, and meagre.

The media outlet added, "These basically describe what Harry turned out to be – a lightweight who is so scant he ended up marrying B-list actress Meghan and letting her convince him to dump his royal ties and become a public whiner and crybaby."

After unveiling Prince Harry's memoir title, some individuals criticized his selection. This is hardly a surprise, however, as many people also attacked his choice to publish a book for the first time.

The Duke of Sussex was also criticized after announcing the publishing date of his memoir since royal admirers believed it was too near to the queen's death.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are frequently attacked by individuals who do not approve of or support their activities. In fact, this is one of the reasons why they first opted to abandon their royal duties.