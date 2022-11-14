Camilla Parker-Bowles threatened King Charles III to quit if he did not appoint her queen consort, a new report claimed.

National Enquirer, in its latest edition, stated King Charles III did all possible to make his wife happy. However, Queen Consort Camilla is reportedly never satisfied with anything.

King Charles III apparently discussed his unwillingness to step aside with the late Queen Elizabeth III, despite knowing that Prince William and Kate Middleton have more supporters.

An anonymous stated, "He'd already persuaded his mother not to push him aside in favour of his son Prince William and beloved Kate. However, Camilla wasn't content with being called princess consort, which Charles had promised her when they wed in 2005. Her goal has always been to be queen. But Her Majesty was reluctant until Charles apparently pulled out his ace card."

However, the insider also said that King Charles III is discreetly concerned about Queen Consort Camilla's excessive drinking. Therefore, it is reportedly feasible for the mother of two to derail the May 6 coronation of King Charles III.

The unnamed informant added, "That put Charles on red alert. He knows Camilla is a loose cannon who's fallen off the wagon many times before and caused him untold embarrassment. During one of their marriage crises, Camilla threatened a tell-all book exposing his deepest secrets, including his kinky sex habits."

King Charles III is reportedly aware that he cannot permit Queen Consort Camilla to go rogue at this time. Considering that Queen Elizabeth II is no longer present, the monarchy now rests on his shoulders.

The unidentified informant shared, "Make no mistake, Charles has waited decades to become king, and he wants to cement his place in history. He won't let anything or anyone – even Camilla – stand in his way."

King Charles III has yet to comment on the reports that Camilla Parker-Bowles threatened to quit the royal life if she was not given the Queen Consort title. However, it can be recalled that the late Queen Elizabeth II, in a message marking the 70th anniversary of her reign, said she wants Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

The late Queen Elizabeth II said, "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."