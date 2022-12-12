King Charles III has reportedly offered an olive branch to his younger brother, Prince Andrew, and invited him to spend Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

It is back to Norfolk for Christmas dinner for the royals following two years of being at Windsor Castle because of the pandemic. But with Queen Elizabeth II gone, it is now up to the new monarch to draw up the guest list.

His Majesty has reportedly extended the invite to the Duke and Duchess of York. Royal author and expert Phil Dampier told the Daily Mail that the invite "would never have happened while Prince Philip was alive. Fergie spent many Christmases on her own at Wood Farm while the rest of the royals were in The big house."

He added of the invite to Sarah Ferguson, "This looks like an olive branch from King Charles to his brother, who is otherwise out in the cold. He is still a member of the family and by inviting ex-wife Fergie it looks as though Charles is being forgiving and kind."

Dampier continued, "Andy and Fergie's daughters are grown up with kids of their own so it makes sense for them all to be invited, including the Duchess of York. This will please Andrew but I still don't think he and Sarah will ever remarry."

This would reportedly be the first time in 30 years that the duchess will be joining the royals at Sandringham. According to the publication, the royals banned her from attending Christmas with the family after she and Prince Andrew split in 1992. Wood Farm is said to be being prepared to host the exes and their children Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

But the invitation to spend Christmas at Sandringham reportedly does not mean that King Charles III is allowing his brother to return to royal duties. Prince Andrew retreated from public life in 2019 because of the controversy brought on by his association with the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Then prior to her death on Sept. 8, Queen Elizabeth III also stripped him of his royal patronages and military titles in January 2022.