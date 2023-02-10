Prince Harry did not hold back in his criticism of his family in his memoir "Spare" and did not let Queen Consort Camilla off the hook. His allegations against his stepmother reportedly greatly affected King Charles III.

In his book, the Duke of Sussex called his stepmother a "villain" because she was the third party in Princess Diana's marriage to then Prince Charles. He also accused her of leaking stories to the press for her "selfish" P. R. campaign.

Then in his interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" with Anderson Cooper, he said Camilla's desire to rehabilitate her image makes her "dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press."

He claimed "there was open willingness on both sides to trade of (sic) information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that." He said he was one of those bodies.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that King Charles III "was extremely concerned" by Prince Harry's "attacks" on Camilla. He told Fox News Digital, "There is no doubt that senior royals were irritated by Harry and Meghan's docuseries for Netflix and appalled by the contents of 'Spare,' which contained deplorable attacks on the other members of his family. The palace has maintained a dignified silence."

Fitzwilliams also talked about how the controversy surrounding "Spare" will affect King Charles III's coronation on May 6. He thinks "there is no chance" that the Sussexes will overshadow the celebration and the monarch.

He cited what happened during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 and her funeral in September. He said "everything was strictly choreographed" so Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could participate in the events in a low-key capacity. They only appeared once for the Thanksgiving service during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and left the U.K. as quietly as they arrived.

The royals have yet to publicly comment on the contents of "Spare" since its release on Jan. 10. They also did not comment on the revelations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared in their "Harry & Meghan" docuseries released on Dec. 8, 2022. Instead, they have maintained a dignified silence so it is unclear how King Charles III reacted to the duke's criticism of Camilla.