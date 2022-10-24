King Charles III's coronation, which is set on May 6, 2023, may either be cancelled or moved to another date, said astrologer Jessica Adams. She explained that this is because of a planetary alignment called Mercury Retrograde.

"The coronation date of Charles III was announced on Mercury Retrograde and is set for Mercury Retrograde. Expect a date change or cancellation," she said according to OK! magazine.

In a Mercury Retrogade, the planet moves slower than Earth around the sun. This means it can affect the aspects that the planet rules, including communication, travel, news, information, and technology.

According to Today, "we can expect meltdowns, false gossip, miscommunications, technology fails (which is why it's best to back up files and contacts before the retrograde), issues in travel, missed connections and delays in hearing pertinent information."

The publication added, "If you're expecting a raise or promotion, it could take longer to get the paperwork in motion...An argument could also create tension in a relationship that will be all consuming during this transit."

Aside from the planetary alignment, King Charles III's coronation also falls on a full moon. Adams warned that this could lead to trouble or chaos as people tend to become unpredictable during this time.

King Charles III's coronation also coincides with the fourth birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie. Royal experts have since clarified that the chosen date is not a snub to the Sussexes and definitely not to His Majesty's grandson, despite claims that the Sussexes were upset with the choice of coronation date.

On the other hand, the monarch's coronation could pave the way for the mending of relationships. The Mercury Retrogade also gives people the chance to "heal and transform old relationships and friendships."

Reports of tension and a rift between the Sussexes and the royal family have been going on since Megxit in 2020. Royal followers believe that King Charles III's coronation could either put an end to the alleged feud or make it worse if the new monarch invites Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the event or not. Regardless, Buckingham Palace has yet to release further details about the coronation.