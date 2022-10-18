Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly not in favour of the date chosen for King Charles III's coronation because it falls on their son Archie's fourth birthday.

His Majesty will formally be crowned as the new British monarch, alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla, on May 6, 2023. Netizens and royal commentators have since weighed in on the choice of date, with some alleging that it is a snub on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple is reportedly not impressed that King Charles III had to settle on a date that falls on the same day as Archie's birthday for his coronation. One source told New Idea that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "haven't taken this well" adding, "He could have chosen literally any other day, but for some reason, he decided on his grandson's birthday."

However, a palace insider explained that the monarch "made the choice based on important public engagements and appearances. He couldn't factor in people's birthdays as well."

Then there is reportedly also the uncertainty on whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be at the coronation. The Buckingham Palace source added that King Charles III "isn't even sure whether he'll invite them anyway" as he is "under massive pressure to trim the guest list, so it might be core working royals only."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties in 2020 and now live in California with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. The last time they were back in the U.K. was in September for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

There have been questions as to whether they will be among the anticipated 2,000 guests at King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey in London. According to OK! magazine, royal author Angela Levin claimed that the Sussexes are "desperate" to attend. She suggested that the duke might decide not to release his memoir just so he could "bag an invite." His book is reportedly expected to come out sometime next year.

Regardless, Buckingham Palace has yet to reveal the guest list at King Charles III's coronation. There is no confirmation yet if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be there or if they will stay in California to celebrate Archie's fourth birthday. The Sussex couple has not released any official statement regarding their reaction to the coronation date.