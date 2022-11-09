Royal author Christopher Andersen claimed that Meghan Markle made a good first impression on King Charles III, and he did not even care that she is biracial.

In an excerpt from his book titled "The King: The Life of Charles III" published by OK!, the biographer shared that Prince Harry first introduced his then-girlfriend to his father after their trip to Africa. He wrote, "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla."

Andersen claimed that King Charles III was clearly charmed by Meghan Markle. He added, "The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful.'"

The author claimed that at the time, His Majesty "had no idea" that his youngest son was dating a biracial woman. Regarding her race, King Charles III allegedly told an American friend, "'Not that it would have mattered at all. But no, I didn't realise that until later."

As for Queen Elizabeth II, Andersen said that she was devoid of any prejudice and was naturally kind. He wrote, "For her part, the Queen, who experienced countless up-close-and-personal encounters with people of all races, ethnicities, and religions during her record-breaking reign, appeared utterly devoid of prejudice."

He said that "not once had she ever been heard to make a racially insensitive comment." But "the same could not be said for Charles."

Andersen explained, "Although his gaffes were rare — like the time he told a writer of Guyanese descent that she didn't 'look like' she was born in the British city of Manchester, presumably because she was black and wore dreadlocks."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry talked about how racism in the U.K. played a part in their decision to leave the country and move to California in their Oprah interview in 2021. They also shared that in the early days of their relationship, there were talks about how dark their children would look, and subsequently accused a senior royal of being racist. They never divulged the person's name but insisted that it was not Prince Philip nor Queen Elizabeth II.